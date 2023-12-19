14-inch M3 MacBook Pro $170 off, Eve Flare smart lamp $90, Belkin 15W MagSafe gear, more

A $170 discount has arrived today on Apple’s latest 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro, as a new Amazon low arrives at $1,429. It comes joined by a rare chance to save on Eve’s new Flare smart lamp with HomeKit and Thread at $90, as well as one of the best discounts ever on Belkin’s 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe Stand at $117. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s latest 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro sees $170 discount

Amazon has a new all-time low on Apple’s latest 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro. The entry-level configuration with 512GB of storage and 8GB of RAM now sells for $1,429 for the new Space Gray style. That’s down from the usual $1,599 price tag and marking only the third chance to save since being released back in November. Today’s deal is of course a new all-time low like we said, but beats our previous mention by an extra $20 in order to save you $170. Best Buy is stepping in to offer a little extra for its paid membership subscribers with a drop to $1,399. We also just took a hands-on look at how the new Space Black package from Apple stacks up.

Apple is back with its latest MacBook Pros, refreshing the same physical form-factors with improved performance. You’ll find a familiar and best-in-class Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion 120Hz refresh rates and P3 wide color gamut support, but this time there’s extra brightness that climbs up to 1,600 nits. Then there’s the new M3 chip this time around, which marks the company’s first 3nm processor so far.

It has an 8-core CPU at the base, and comes backed by a 10-core GPU with its companion 16-core Neural Engine, all of which combines to offer Apple’s best performance yet from a mobile chip. Otherwise, there’s still Thunderbolt ports, an 8K HDMI output, and SD card slot.

Save on Eve’s new Flare smart lamp with HomeKit and Thread

Amazon is now offering one of the first chances to save on the new Eve Flare Smart Lamp at $89.99 shipped. It just launched with Thread support and now when you clip the on-page coupon you can save $10 from its usual $100 going rate. This is only the third discount Compatible with Siri and HomeKit right out of the box, the new Eve Flare is delivering the same overall package as before – just now with Thread! The portable lamp features an IP65 water-resistance rating and can illuminate your space with multicolored light for six hours at a time. On top of the Thread support, there’s also Bluetooth connectivity, too. We break down what to expect in our launch coverage.

Belkin’s 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe Stand down to $117

Amazon is now offering the latest Belkin BoostCharge Pro 15W MagSafe Charger for $117. This is marking the second-best price to date after dropping from its usual $150 going rate. We last saw it on sale for $3 more a few months ago, and now it comes within $2 of the all-time low at Amazon. Did we mention it also arrives by Christmas? This is one of our favorite 3-in-1 MagSafe chargers on the market, and has also risen to be one of the better StandBy-ready solutions out there. We previously walked away impressed after taking a hands-on look at what to expect in a recent review, too.

With MagSafe at the center of the nightstand or desk upgrade, this 3-in-1 Belkin charging stand features a 15W magnetic stand perfect for topping off your new iPhone 15, as well as existing iPhone 12, 13, and 14 series devices. Off to the side is an Apple Watch charging puck that has been refreshed to support the new fast charging found on the latest wearables including Series 9, as well as the previous-generation Series 7 and 8 models. Then below you’ll find a perfect spot for AirPods and any other true wireless earbuds.

