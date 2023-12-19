Apple News+ now includes sports coverage from The Athletic, Wirecutter coming soon

Apple today announced a new partnership with The Athletic and Wirecutter, which will see their content included in the Apple News app. The Athletic sports coverage is now accessible to News+ subscribers, and Wirecutter product review articles will be coming to the News app for all users early next year.

Notably, these publications are owned by The New York Times, which pulled its content from the News app more than three years ago.

The Athletic reports on all major sports leagues, with daily coverage on teams, players, and the game at large. Its content will start showing up today for Apple News+ subscribers in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Australia. Users can follow The Athletic channel directly, as well as see recommended stories in the Apple News Sports app.

Full access to The Athletic content will be available in the News app as part of Apple News+. News+ subscription costs $12.99 per month in the US, and is also included as part of the Apple One Premier bundle.

The Wirecutter product reviews will start appearing in the Apple News app in early 2024. This content will be available to all News app users, whether they subscribe to News+ or not.

In a statement, Apple SVP Eddy Cue said he “is a devoted reader of The Athletic and their fantastic sports reporting” and the company is proud to bring the publication to millions of News+ subscribers.