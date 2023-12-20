14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro hits $1,250, Twelve South exclusive deals, eero mesh systems, more

If you’re looking to score a pro MacBook for as affordable of a price as possible, today’s discount on Apple’s original 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro is hard to beat. It’s down to just $1,250 thanks to $749 price cut. Did we mention it has 16GB of RAM? It comes joined by the first discount on Twelve South’s new ButterFly charger at $104, not to mention these all-time lows on just-released eero Max 7 mesh systems. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $749 on Apple’s original 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro

Woot is now offering Apple’s original 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro for $1,249.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 without an Amazon membership. This refurbished model is down from the original $1,999 price tag and matching the all-time low set only once before. It’s the first discount since back in October when it first landed at today’s best-ever price, and has now returned to close out the year. See why it was previously our Apple product of the year.

Delivering the previous-generation of Apple’s most capable portable machines to date, the higher-end M1 Pro series provides even more value than the new debuts. Everything starts with much of the same 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display as its M3 counterpart that’s backed by the higher-end chip as well as ProMotion 120Hz refresh rates and 1,600-nit peak brightness. Then you’ll find a 10-core CPU, up to 17-hour battery life, and the triumphant return of MagSafe charging all packed into an updated frame.

Twelve South’s new ButterFly charger sees first discount

We just took a hands-on look at the new Twelve South ButterFly, walking away impressed by how premium the package is. In what feels like a true MagSafe Duo successor, the charger is an even better buy now that it’s on sale. Twelve South is offering an exclusive chance to save on the all-new release, dropping the ButterFly to$104 shipped when code 9TO5MAC has been applied at checkout. This is the first chance to save and a new all-time low on the just-released accessory. It just began shipping this week after going up for pre-order earlier in the month, and arrives just in time to make the delivery by Christmas cutoff.

If you’ve been yearning of a compact 15W MagSafe charger and Apple Watch dock, then the Twelve South ButterFly is the accessory of your dreams. It features an all-metal construction that pairs an aluminum exterior with some leather accenting in order to power up both iPhone 15 and your wearable with Apple Watch fast charging. The 2-in-1 design can fold closed and magnetically snaps together when not in use, and completely wowed us in our recent hands-on review.

Amazon just debuted its new eero Max 7 Wi-Fi 7 systems earlier this fall at its September hardware event, and now you can save on them. The retailer is finally offering the first chance to save of any kind on the new release, taking 10% off three different packages to upgrade your home network. The single eero Max 7 Router sells for $539.99 shipped with the price cut applying once it has been added to your cart. Today’s offer is $60 off and a new all-time low from the usual $600 price tag. It’s the only price cut so far like we mentioned above, and arrives just in time to refresh your home internet ahead of 2024.

All of the eero Max 7 deals today:

The new eero Max 7 is notably Amazon’s first release into the world of Wi-Fi 7 routers. We haven’t seen all too many of these hit the the scene period, and now the company is looking to get out ahead with an ultra-capable mesh networking solution. The new systems all arrive centered around routers that pack 2,500-square feet of coverage.

You’ll be able to take advantage of up to 9.4 Gb/s of total throughput on wired connections, while wireless speeds can hit as high as 4.3Gb/s. There’s also support for as many as 200 devices connected at a time. That’s truly allocating for the smart home age we live in, and then some, and the pair of 2.5GbE slots only double down on its future-proof design. But then there’s also a pair of 10GbE ports for good measure to make these some of the most capable consumer-grade Wi-Fi systems around.

