Resident Evil 4 now available for iPhone 15 Pro, Apple Silicon iPads and Macs

After being shown off at the iPhone 15 Pro event followed by a launch date reveal earlier this fall, Capcom has officially launched Resident Evil 4 for select iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices. Read along for what models are supported plus the special launch price details and more.

Capcom shared during Apple’s fall event that the new A17 Pro GPU in the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max has made it possible for console-exclusive games like Resident Evil 4 to come to the smartphone.

But Apple users with recent iPads and Macs will be able to play the game as well.

Supported Apple devices

iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max

iPad Pro or Air with M1 or M2 chip

Mac with with M1, M2, or M3 chip

Storage requirement

Notably, the App Store listing for Resident Evil 4 comes in at 64.2 GB, however, Capcom says to allow 70 GB on your device for the game.

Price

Capcom is offering “A limited part of the base game” for free with an in-app purchase normally priced at $60 to unlock the full game.

But for the launch, there’s a special 50% off deal until January 17, 2024. Launch window purchases also get “bonus attache cases and charms.”

You can download Resident Evil 4 for your Apple devices now from the App Store.

Survival is just the beginning. Six years have passed since the biological disaster in Raccoon City.

Agent Leon S. Kennedy, one of the survivors of the incident, has been sent to rescue the president’s kidnapped daughter. He tracks her to a secluded European village, where there is something terribly wrong with the locals. And the curtain rises on this story of daring rescue and grueling horror where life and death, terror and catharsis intersect. Featuring modernized gameplay, a reimagined storyline, and vividly detailed graphics,

Resident Evil 4 marks the rebirth of an industry juggernaut. Relive the nightmare that revolutionized survival horror.

Top image via Capcom