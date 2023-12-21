Here’s how the Apple Watch ban will impact your ability to get your device repaired or replaced

Moments ago, Apple removed the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 from its U.S. online store in response to an impending ITC ban. Now, more details are emerging about what the ban will mean for existing Apple Watch users when it comes to repairs and servicing.

As reported by Bloomberg, the ITC ban will impact Apple’s ability to service and replace Apple Watch models that are out of warranty. This affects Apple Watch models dating back to the Series 6, Series 7, and Series 8 as well as the first-generation Apple Watch Ultra.

Apple employees were informed of these restrictions in a memo today. Employees are being instructed to tell customers “they will be contacted when hardware replacements are allowed again.”

Apple’s customer service teams were informed in a memo this week that the company will no longer replace out-of-warranty models going back to Apple Watch Series 6. That means if a customer has a broken screen, for instance, they won’t be able to get the issue fixed by Apple. The company will still offer help that can be done via software, such as reinstalling the operating system.

What this means is that if you have an Apple Watch with a blood oxygen sensor that is not covered by warranty, you will be unable to have it serviced, repaired, or replaced in any fashion. For instance, if your Apple Watch Series 6’s screen is damaged, Apple won’t be able to help you in any way, shape, or form.

The restrictions on repairs and replacements won’t impact Apple Watch models that are still covered by warranty. This includes devices covered by Apple’s one-year warranty or covered by AppleCare+.

Additionally, Bloomberg reports that after December 25, Apple won’t be allowed to exchange a watch for a different model, even if it was purchased before the ban.

After Dec. 25, Apple also won’t be able to exchange a watch purchased before the ban, say for a different color or size, during the typical return period. Retail staff was told a product swap won’t be allowed, but Apple will replace accessories like bands. Watches can still be returned for a refund.

This seems particularly bad for Apple and customers, essentially meaning that anyone who is given an Apple Watch for Christmas can’t swap it out if they need or want a different size or color.

For now, the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 will remain available for purchase from other outlets, including Amazon and Best Buy.

