New all-time lows on Apple’s M3 iMac at $1,199 and M3 MacBook Pro from $1,349, Belkin MagSafe gear, more

The holiday discounts are out in full force, with some all-time lows on Apple’s latest releases. You can save $100 on Apple’s just-released 24-inch M3 iMac. It comes joined by Belkin’s 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe Stand at $101, with a matching all-time low landing on Apple’s 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro, which starts from $1,349. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $100 on Apple’s just-released 24-inch M3 iMac

B&H today is offering one of the first discounts on Apple’s new 24-inch M3 iMac. The recent debut just hit the scene in November and is now dropping down to $1,199 for one of the first times. It normally sells for $1,299 and is now seeing a $100 discount. It matches the all-time low and arrives as one of the only offers so far. This specifically matches the Black Friday mention from last month too. I just took a hands-on look at what the deal with the new M3 iMac is, and I explore that a bit further below.

The story with Apple’s new 24-inch M3 iMac is all about the new internals. The updated silicon means that it can offer even better performance than before, which is even more notable considering we never got an M2 version of the form factor. So the gains from the original M1 chip up to Apple’s new 3nm system are going to be even more apparent – which I’ve found to be the case from my hands-on usage so far.

But even with an upgraded chipset aside, you’re still looking at one of the most streamlined desktop machines on the market. The 24-inch 4.5K Retina display remains one of the best on the market, and the sleek all-in-one build is still as minimal as it gets.

Belkin’s 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe Stand now $101

Amazon is now offering the latest Belkin BoostCharge Pro 15W MagSafe Charger for $101. This now marks a new all-time low at $49 off while beating our previous mention by $16. This is one of our favorite 3-in-1 MagSafe chargers on the market and has also risen to be one of the better StandBy-ready solutions out there. We previously walked away impressed after taking a hands-on look at what to expect in a recent review too.

With MagSafe at the center of the nightstand or desk upgrade, this 3-in-1 Belkin charging stand features a 15W magnetic stand perfect for topping off your new iPhone 15, as well as existing iPhone 12, 13, and 14 series devices. Off to the side is an Apple Watch charging puck that has been refreshed to support the new fast charging found on the latest wearables, including Series 9, as well as the previous-generation Series 7 and 8 models. Then, below, you’ll find a perfect spot for AirPods and any other true wireless earbuds.

Apple’s 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro starts from $1,349

Amazon has a new all-time low on Apple’s latest 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro. The entry-level configuration with 512GB of storage and 8GB of RAM now sells for $1,399 shipped for the new Space Gray style. That’s down from the usual $1,599 price tag and marks only the third chance to save since being released back in November. Today’s deal is, of course, a new all-time low, like we said, but it beats our previous mention by an extra $29 in order to save you $200. Best Buy is stepping in to offer a little extra for its paid membership subscribers with a drop to $1,349 – an extra $50 off. We also just took a hands-on look at how the new Space Black package from Apple stacks up.

Apple is back with its latest MacBook Pros, refreshing the same physical form factors with improved performance. You’ll find a familiar and best-in-class Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion 120Hz refresh rates and P3 wide color gamut support, but this time, there’s extra brightness that climbs up to 1,600 nits. Then there’s the new M3 chip this time around, which marks the company’s first 3nm processor so far.

It has an 8-core CPU at the base and comes backed by a 10-core GPU with its companion 16-core Neural Engine, all of which combines to offer Apple’s best performance yet from a mobile chip. Otherwise, there are still Thunderbolt ports, an 8K HDMI output, and an SD card slot.

