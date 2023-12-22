A budget 3 in 1 charging station worth considering

I have been on the lookout for a 3 in 1 charging station for my Apple products that doesn’t break the bank. Don’t get me wrong, there are many options for 3 in 1 chargers but it seems you have to spend upwards of $100 or even $200 for a high-quality Apple 3 in 1 charger. But I think I finally found one that cuts that $100 price point in half while still keeping it high quality. Let’s check out the X23 Pro Charger

The best selling point of this charger is how much you get for the price, without sacrificing any quality in both performance and build materials.

In the box, you get:

3 in 1 charger

USB-C to USB-C cable

20W charging brick

The fact that the Kuxiu X23 Pro includes an actual charging brick is a win on its own. But you get all this for under $60!

The specs

In typical 3 in 1 charging station fashion, you get three different spots to charge the big three of Apple devices, your iPhone, your Apple Watch, and Your Airpods. The Airpods charging pad supports up to 2.5W of wireless charging and you can technically charge anything, so if you have a secondary phone, you could charge it there! The Apple Watch charger supports 5W charging. Then you have the Magsafe compatible charging stand for your iPhone. It technically supports up to 15W for non-iPhone devices and then charges your iPhone at 7.5W

This charger stands out with its compatibility with iOS 17 StandBy mode and 5W Apple Watch fast charging. It caters to the latest trends, ensuring your devices are always efficiently charged.

Build quality

As I stated earlier, somehow Kuxiu was able to bring the price down without sacrificing the build quality. What I like about this, is that the base is nice and heavy. So when you remove your iPhone from the charger, you will not be picking up the charger with the iPhone. The base is made of heavy aluminum which gives it a high-quality look and feel.

The Apple charger also has multiple viewing angles, you can play your watch flat but also supports Apple watches with loop bands. The Apple Watch charger can be sprung up to stand at 90 degrees so it can charge your Apple Watch in any scenario or situation.

My experience

The Kuxiu X23 Pro has a lot going for it. It is built well, works with all your desk/nightstand charging needs, and supports standby mode which is my favorite way of turning my charging station into an alarm clock. But if you like keeping your phone vertically attached, the Magsafe charger also pivots and swivels to give you some additional viewing angles.

I have been using this charger as my primary nightstand charger for a few weeks now and I have had zero heat management issues, and all of my devices are fully charged when I wake in the morning. The fact that the Apple Watch charger is 5W is also great for those times that I just want to quickly charge the watch while I am taking a quick shower.

Final Thoughts

The KUXIU X23 Pro has been a pleasant surprise. When you spend $60 on a charger that is supposed to charge all three of your devices you think you will be sacrificing something. But that is the best feature of this stand, its the price to build and performance ratio. Everything about this charging station screams $150, but its only $60!

It might not be too late to pick one up before the holidays if you jump on it quickly. If you are looking for a new nightstand charger or desk charger and don’t want to break the bank then this 3 in 1 charger by Kuxiu is worth considering. Let me know what you think! Will you be picking one up? Let’s discuss below!