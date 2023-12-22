Shop Decluttr and save cash for the best value on refurb iPhones & other tech

You already know Decluttr is the go-to trade-in service for turning your old Apple products into cash, but have you ever thought about what happens to those devices?

In addition to being our exclusive trade-in partner, Decluttr is home to the best deals on refurbished tech products. You can save hundreds on iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple Watches, and even gaming consoles and titles.

That’s why Decluttr should be your first destination when shopping for the best value in tech this holiday season. Shop all of Decluttr’s refurbished deals here and head below for a closer look at our top picks on iPhone and more.

Turn your old tech into extra cash

We can all use a little help making our dollar go further around the holidays. As 9to5Mac‘s exclusive trade-in partner, Decluttr is here to turn your unwanted tech into extra cash for the festive season.

Why trade with Decluttr? Unlike auction sites, everything is instant and upfront. You get a free valuation without the hassle and fees.

Decluttr provides super convenient free shipping with PayPal or direct deposit payouts one day after your trade-in is processed. Best of all, Decluttr guarantees your first valuation offered is what you receive. If the trade-in device isn’t quite what was expected, you can receive your item back at no charge.

There’s also no pressure when turning in your old devices for cash. Decluttr provides a 28-day valuation guarantee, so you can lock in your rate now before you’re ready to upgrade.

Decluttr is ready to turn your old tech into holiday shopping cash. From cell phones to tablets and MacBooks to smartwatches, Decluttr is ready to make you an offer. As for what happens to devices after your trade-in with Decluttr, 95% of items are repaired and refurbished so they can extend the life of the device and serve a new customer. The other 5% of trade-ins are used for parts or recycled, dramatically reducing e-waste.

Shop Decluttr for the holiday season

Now that you know where your old trade-ins go, you can feel great about buying from the Decluttr store. Refurbished tech can save you hundreds of dollars compared to buying new. Check out all of the deals here and a few of our top picks below:

Spotlight deals:

iPhone 12 Pro – from $399.99

iPhone 13 Pro Max – from $669.99

iPhone 13 Pro – from $549.99

Declutter puts every product sold through its paces with up to 90 extensive quality checks by experts to ensure battery, camera, and speaker/mic performance is what you expect. That’s not all. Decluttr includes a 12-month limited warranty standard with every tech purchase.

Especially nice around the holidays, Decluttr provides flexible payment options, including Klarna and PayPal Credit, so you can spread your payments over time.

Shopping from Decluttr includes free standard shipping on all orders. If you’re last-minute gift buying, you can opt for upgraded express shipping as well. And you can trust Decluttr to provide an amazing customer experience. With over 27,000 reviews on Trustpilot, Decluttr proudly holds an Excellent rating.

So do your part and help reduce e-waste this holiday season with Decluttr. Whether you’re trading in old tech for holiday cash or shopping for the best value in tech, Decluttr should be your first stop when you think of refurbished iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and even gaming consoles.