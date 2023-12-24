Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 officially unavailable in the US as retail sales halt begins

As Apple Stores across the United States start to close for the day, the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 sales halt is officially going into effect. Apple removed its flagship Apple Watches from its online store on Thursday, and now they’re also being removed from Apple Stores.

When Apple Stores reopen after Christmas on December 26, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Apple Watch Series 9 won’t be available.

Apple Watch sales ban: The latest news

The Apple Watch sales ban comes as part of a long-running patent dispute between Apple and the medical device company Masimo. The ITC ruled in October that the blood oxygen sensor in the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 infringes on two Masimo patents.

Following the ITC decision, the case was sent to the Biden administration for a 60-day Presidential Review Period. During this, President Biden could veto the ruling, but so far has chosen not to act. The Presidential Review Period officially ends after December 25, so it is still possible that President Biden will choose to intervene and veto the ITC decision at the last minute.

After December 25, Apple will be barred from importing or selling the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 in the United States. Apple made the decision to remove the devices from its website on December 21 and from Apple Stores after today as part of its efforts to “preemptively” comply with the ITC’s ruling.

Apple Watch no longer available from Apple Stores

Following the removal of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 from Apple’s website on Friday, the two devices are also no longer available from Apple Stores. Most Apple Stores across the United States are closing at 6 p.m. local time on Sunday.

When Apple Stores reopen on December 26, the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 will not be available to purchase. As reported by Mark Gurman, Apple Stores have been sent new marketing materials that promote the Apple Watch SE, which remains available to buy because it lacks the blood oxygen sensor.

In a statement to 9to5Mac, Apple said that it will “continue to take all measures to return Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 to customers in the U.S. as soon as possible.”

Apple also said to 9to5Mac that it will file an appeal of the ITC’s final decision with the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on December 26.

As it stands right now, there are no further details on how long the Apple Watch will be unavailable in the United States.

For now, the devices will remain available for purchase from other outlets, including Amazon and Best Buy. Once existing supply from those retailers is exhausted, however, they won’t be able to re-stock.

