 Skip to main content

Apple says it ‘strongly’ disagrees with Apple Watch ban, working on technical and legal solutions to bring the devices back to market

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Dec 26 2023 - 6:28 am PT
2 Comments
Apple Watch Series 9

Earlier today, the Biden administration formally announced its decision not to overturn the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Apple Watch Series 9 sales ban in the United States.

In a statement to 9to5Mac, an Apple spokesperson said that it strongly disagrees with the ITC’s decision and will be “taking all measures to return Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 to customers in the U.S. as soon as possible.” The company also formally appealed the ruling.

Apple Watch ban officially goes into effect

Here’s a full statement to 9to5Mac:

“At Apple, we work tirelessly to create products and services that meaningfully impact users’ lives. It’s what drives our teams — Clinical, Design and Engineering — to dedicate years to developing scientifically validated health, fitness and wellness features for Apple Watch, and we are inspired that millions of people around the world have benefited greatly from this product. We strongly disagree with the USITC decision and resulting exclusion order, and are taking all measures to return Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 to customers in the U.S. as soon as possible.”

Apple reiterated that this order from the ITC means the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 are no longer available for purchase from Apple in the United States. The Apple Watch SE, however, remains available for sale.

The company also says that the ITC’s decision has no impact on service and repairs for customers who purchased the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 prior to December 25.

As part of its efforts to return its flagship Apple Watch models to store shelves, Apple told 9to5Mac that it is pursuing a wide range of legal and technical options.

Bloomberg previously reported that Apple engineers are racing to develop a software fix that would circumvent the two Masimo patents that are the basis of the ITC’s decision. Masimo, however, has said that a software fix would not be adequate and that the Apple Watch hardware must change.

For the time being, you can still buy an Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 from third-party retailers like Best Buy and Amazon

Follow ChanceThreadsTwitterInstagram, and Mastodon

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple Watch

Apple Watch

Apple Watch is Apple's wearable is designed to h…

Author

Avatar for Chance Miller Chance Miller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com