Watch Johny Srouji and John Ternus talk about Apple Silicon for 35 minutes [Video]

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Dec 26 2023 - 5:47 am PT
Apple Silicon chip arm

Earlier this month, CNBC published a rare inside look at Apple’s silicon lab inside Apple Park, alongside an interview with Johny Srouji and John Ternus. Now, CNBC has shared a video of the full 35-minute sit-down interview for your viewing pleasure.

In the interview, Johny Srouji, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Hardware Technologies, and John Ternus, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering, go in-depth on the company’s silicon plans. This includes things like the ongoing Apple Silicon transition, the latest MacBook and Mac desktop announcements, and more.

“The reason we use 3-nanometer is it gives us the ability to pack more transistors in a given dimension. That is important for the product and much better power efficiency,” Srouji said about Apple’s first 3nm chips in the iPhone 15 Pro and MacBook Pro. “Even though we’re not a chip company, we are leading the industry for a reason.”

Ternus, meanwhile, referred to the transition from Intel to Apple Silicon as “one of the most, if not the most, profound change at Apple, certainly in our products over the last 20 years.”

Check out the full video below.

