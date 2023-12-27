Amazon Prime Video will start showing ads next month unless you pay more

Amazon is ringing in 2024 by bringing ads to Prime Video. The company has announced this week that movies and TV shows will both start showing ads on January 29 unless you’re willing to pay them an extra $2.99 per month.

In an email to Amazon Prime Video subscribers (via The Verge), the company said that it aims to have “meaningfully fewer ads” than linear TV and other streaming platforms.

We are writing to you today about an upcoming change to your Prime Video experience. Starting January 29, Prime Video movies and TV shows will include limited advertisements. This will allow us to continue investing in compelling content and keep increasing that investment over a long period of time. We aim to have meaningfully fewer ads than linear TV and other streaming TV providers. No action is required from you, and there is no change to the current price of your Prime membership. We will also offer a new ad-free option for an additional $2.99 per month.

In the email, Amazon outlines a number of benefits that it believes make Prime a “very compelling value.” Still, the addition of ads to Prime’s catalog of streaming movies and TV shows is unlikely to be a popular decision.

You can sign up for the ad-free subscription for an additional $2.99 per month on the Amazon website.

