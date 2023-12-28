Two Apple Watch users get an email from Tim Cook after sharing their life-saving stories

Two more stories have emerged this week, praising the Apple Watch’s ability to detect potentially life-saving health problems. This time around, both Apple Watch users sent an email to Apple CEO Tim Cook to thank him for the Apple Watch – and both received a response just a few hours later.

Wichita, Kansas

In Wichita, Kansas, Michael Gallegos credits his Apple Watch – and his son, Nick, who bought him said Apple Watch – with saving his life.

Recounting the situation to local news outlet KAKE, Michael explained that he received a low heart rate notification from his Apple Watch. This alerted him to the fact that his heart rate had fallen below 40 beats per minute for over 10 minutes.

While sleeping, his Apple Watch also detected an irregular heart rhythm. Thanks to Apple Health’s ability to share health records with a loved one, both Michael and his son Nick received those notifications.

Nick took his dad to the emergency room, where doctors located an undiagnosed heart condition and installed a pacemaker.

“They said that I was pretty lucky. And, you know, good choice for my son for getting me the watch. Because, you know, I would have never known. It would have been too late,” Michael said. “I would have never known. He would have never known. I would have probably died in my sleep.”

Inspired by the situation, Michael’s son sent an email to Apple CEO Tim Cook to thank him for the Apple Watch and share his story. Cook responded just a few hours later, writing:

Hi Nick, I’m so glad your father sought medical attention and received the treatment he needed. Thanks so much for sharing his story with us. Please give him my best. Tim

Asheville, North Carolina

Meanwhile in Asheville, North Carolina, 61-year-old Christopher Oakely credits his Apple Watch’s heart data with helping explain what he had experienced to his doctors. His doctors ultimately concluded that Christopher had suffered a minor heart attack.

The moment Oakley’s husband felt his chest on the morning of Aug. 21, they rushed to the emergency room. But by the time he was seen by a doctor, his heart had calmed. “I went, ‘Wait a minute, wait a minute; I have a watch that records my heart rate,’” Oakley said. “It showed that my heart had been racing at 121-151, something like that, all night long. So, they took that information into account, which was lifesaving for me because two days later, two or three days later, I was having double bypass surgery…emergency double bypass surgery.”

Christopher, too, decided to send an email to Tim Cook to share his story. “I just really appreciate all the work you and your folks have put into this in order to create a product that not only tells you the time, but also saves your life,” he wrote in his email.

Cook responded:

Christopher, Thanks for sharing your story with us. I’m so glad you received the treatment you needed. Be well. Best, Tim

