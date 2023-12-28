2023 Apple year in review: iPhone 15, 15-inch MacBook Air, Vision Pro unveiling, and more

Benjamin and Chance look back on the year in Apple news, assessing the state of the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and the rest of Apple’s product lineup in light of the 2023 releases, and what is rumored to come in 2024.

Sponsored by Pillow: Pillow is an all-in-one sleep-tracking solution to help you get a better night’s sleep. Use code HAPPYHOUR23 to unlock a 30% discount for PIllow Premium. Download it from the App Store today.

Hosts

Chance Miller

Benjamin Mayo

Subscribe, Rate, and Review

Ad-free version

You can get an ad-free version of 9to5Mac Happy Hour on Apple Podcasts each week for $5 per month or $50 per year.

Feedback

Submit #Ask9to5Mac questions on Twitter, Mastodon, or Threads

Email us feedback and questions to happyhour@9to5mac.com