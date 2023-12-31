 Skip to main content

Unwrap an iPhone 15? You’ll need this cable for CarPlay

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Dec 31 2023 - 4:00 pm PT
Apple changed the charging port from Lightning to USB-C with the iPhone 15. A USB-C charging cable comes in the box, but upgraders may need to purchase a separate cable to continue using CarPlay.

USB-A is common in cars

That’s because many cars rely on a USB-A port to enable CarPlay. Wireless CarPlay adapters offer a way out of the wired experience, but charging while driving is also important.

Unfortunately, Apple didn’t make a first-party USB-A to USB-C cable for this situation. It also doesn’t sell a USB-A to USB-C cable from any of its partners like Belkin and Mophie. Instead, the company sells a $29 USB-C to Lightning adapter as its official solution.

My advice? Don’t spend $30 on a dongle when you can just replace the cable. Even though Apple doesn’t sell one, USB-A to USB-C cables are easy to find. However, I also think it’s important to stick with brands you know. It’s your car, after all, so you don’t want anything that could be a fire risk.

USB-C solutions

Another approach, though more expensive, is to use a Wireless CarPlay adapter. I bought the one recommended by 9to5Mac (https://9to5mac.com/2023/09/10/carplay-wireless-carplay-adapter/) and it’s been working well. There is a lag when controlling audio playback, but other than that, it’s worked pretty transparently.

The tricky part about planning ahead in this situation is that not all USB-A to USB-C cables support data transfer. This has been the case with USB-A to Lightning cables as well, but charge-only USB-A to USB-C cables are more common.

These are some picks from reliable brands that should keep CarPlay up and running on day one.

Another option is adapting your car’s USB-A port to USB-C, but I would be hesitant about leaving just any dongle connected to my car. Satechi does make a USB-A to USB-C port adapter for $6.99, but I’m not confident that CarPlay will work without testing myself.

Alternatively, you could drop $30 on Apple’s USB-C to Lightning adapter and use the cable you already have, but that won’t be the only way to use CarPlay.

