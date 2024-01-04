 Skip to main content

Apple Fitness+ launching Sound Meditations, workouts for golfers, and more

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Jan 4 2024 - 6:14 am PT
2 Comments

For 2024, Apple Fitness+ is getting some new ways to “stay active and mindful.” Headlining the update are Sound Meditations with a range of themes, a new program called “Strength, Core, and Yoga for Golfers, featuring record-breaking athlete Rose Zhang”, new episodes of Time to Walk, and more.

Apple shared in a Newsroom post that the new Apple Fitness+ content will be launching on January 8.

“Starting the new year can mean kicking off a fitness and wellbeing journey, restarting after a long break, or looking to take it up a level with a new challenge,” said Jay Blahnik, Apple’s vice president of Fitness Technologies. “From sound meditations to help you relax, to building strength for an improved golf swing, or turning up the volume on your workouts, Fitness+ has something for everyone to help them stay active and support their wellbeing in the new year.”

Sound Meditations for Relaxation

Here are the details on the new meditation series:

  • 10 meditation themes including:
    • Calm
    • Gratitude
    • Sleep
    • Resilience
    • Creativity
    • And more
  • Seven meditations will launch in lengths from 5 to 20 minutes
  • New meditations will be released every week

Strength, Core, and Yoga for Golfers

Here’s what to expect from the new workouts for golfers:

Building strength, stability, and mobility is important for golfers of all levels to help them swing with ease and drive the ball with power. Fitness+ introduces a new workout program, Strength, Core, and Yoga for Golfers, featuring and designed with professional golfer Rose Zhang and led by Fitness+ Strength and Core trainer Kyle Ardill. Inspired by Zhang’s training on and off the course, this program features a mix of four workouts across Strength, Core, and Yoga, designed to improve strength, balance, flexibility, and mobility.

Apple also has new Fitness+ audio playlists, new Time to Walk episodes, and the New Year Apple Watch Fitness Challenge. Check out all the details in the Newsroom post.

