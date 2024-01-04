When will Killers of the Flower Moon stream on Apple TV+?

Directed by Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert DeNiro and Lily Gladstone. The film hit theaters in October.

The three-and-a-half-hour epic is wrapping up its run across thousands of cinemas worldwide. But when will it be available to stream on Apple TV+?

Why is Apple putting films in cinemas, rather than direct onto its streaming service? There are several factors.

Firstly, offering theatrical runs allows Apple to clinch deals with prestigious directors and acting talent that care about preserving the vitality of classic Hollywood culture and supporting the cinema industry, who would otherwise be hesitant to commit to working to a streaming service.

Secondly, it seems likely that a wide theatrical run will serve as a beneficial marketing effort, building buzz and public awareness for the film. Apple hopes that translates into an even bigger viewership success when it eventually lands on TV+.

And thirdly, it helps recoup some of the production cost through ticket sales. Unlike a traditional studio, Apple doesn’t need to make a profit on the film, but it’s always nice to be able to offset at least some of the film’s ~$250 million production cost.

When will Killers of the Flower Moon be on Apple TV+?

After a theatrical and premium video on demand run, Apple has announced Killers of the Flower Moon will be streaming for free to Apple TV+ subscribers from January 12. That’s next Friday.

Viewers will be able to enjoy the three-and-a-half-hour epic from the comfort of their living rooms. The streaming release date also times nicely with the awards season, giving more visibility to the film that is expected to compete strongly at this spring’s Oscars.

If you don’t have an Apple TV+ subscription, you can buy the film now from digital video stores including Amazon Prime Video and the iTunes Store.