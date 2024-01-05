To close out all of the best Apple deals this week, we’re getting another chance to lock-in Black Friday pricing on Apple’s 10.9-inch iPad. If you missed the offer back in November, the all-time low has returned at $349. It comes joined by Anker’s latest Nano 10,000mAh power bank for iPhone 15 at $36, as well as this ongoing discount on AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C at $189. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s 10.9-inch iPad returns to Black Friday pricing

If you missed out on the Black Friday discount, another chance to score one of the best Apple deals of the season has returned. Now live on Amazon, the New Year savings kick off on Apple’s 10th Gen 10.9-inch iPad at $349 for the Wi-Fi 64GB model in all four colors. This is $100 off the usual $449 price tag and marking a return to the all-time low for only the second time. We’ve only seen this low price back over Thanksgiving Week, and now it has returned to kick off 2023. You can also save on the 256GB model at $499, down from its $599 going rate. Over at Best Buy, you’ll find both of today’s offers matched at the other retailer. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad was just refreshed right before winter with a more colorful design and more mid-range specs that make this quite the compelling alternative to the more Pro side of the lineup. Powered by the A14 Bionic chip, the whole experience is centered around a 10-inch Liquid Retina display backed by True Tone. Then packed within that new form-factor are many of the staples we’ve come to expect like Touch ID in the power button, a 12MP UltraWide camera with Center Stage that now arrives in a design that’s dedicated more towards landscape usage, as well as Wi-Fi and 5G for more flexible connectivity.

Anker Nano 10,000mAh power bank has a built-in 30W USB-C cable

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering one of our favorite chargers of the year for its best price yet. At the end of last year, I raved about the new Anker Nano 10,000mAh Power Bank, and now you can score the trusty iPhone 15 charging companion in one of two colors for $35.99 shipped after the on-page coupon has been clipped. This is down from its usual $50 price tag for one of the first times, and saving you 20% in order to match the best price ever for only the third time. In our hands-on review from last fall, I take a look at just why this is one of my favorite chargers of 2023.

An essential part of my everyday carry since I reviewed it back in October, the new Anker Nano Power Bank is easily one of the best iPhone 15 portable chargers around right now. It comes with a 10,000mAh battery and most notably sports a built-in USB-C cable that can dish out 30W speeds right to your smartphone. There’s also a USB-C and USB-A slot on the side to take advantage of charging up other gear, with a display to show off current charging rates and remaining battery life.

Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C start out 2024 with return to $189

Amazon is rolling out the best price ever on Apple’s latest AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C to start the year. These new releases now sell for $189 for one of the first times after just being refreshed back in the fall, dropping from the usual $249 price tag. This is $60 off and matching the all-time low for only the second time. We first saw these back at this price around launch in October, only to never have the price beaten or matched until today. We last saw them on sale for $190 over Thanksgiving Week. As one of the week’s best Apple deals, it’s also matched at Best Buy, too. We break down exactly what’s new with the updated pair over in our coverage.

Even though USB-C is now found on the charging case to go alongside MagSafe support, it really is the software features that make AirPods Pro 2 the best earbuds yet from Apple. Now outfitted with Adaptive Audio that dynamically adjusts noise based on your surroundings, the AirPods Pro 2 also can automatically turn on Transparency mode when it detects your talking to someone.

The earbuds also deliver all of the same features as the original pair, as the new AirPods Pro 2 now arrive with some improvements like enhanced audio playback to pair with the upgraded ANC and new adaptive transparency mode tech. There’s still Spatial Audio support, as well as Hey Siri integration, just all packed into a refreshed charging case with USB-C, Find My features, a built-in speaker, and lanyard loop.

