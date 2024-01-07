Belkin has five new products it’s unveiling at CES including Qi2 accessories, a 6-in-1 GaN Dock, and the world’s first Apple DockKit-supported iPhone stand with auto-tracking. Here are the details on the Auto-Tracking Stand Pro, BoostCharge 3-in-1 Magnetic Stand, and the rest of the new Apple accessories.
Auto-Tracking Stand Pro
Apple announced its DockKit API back in June 2023 at WWDC which allows accessory makers to offer motorized, auto-tracking iPhone stands.
To date, we haven’t seen any companies offer a DockKit accessory, and today Belkin has announced it will be the first with its Auto-Tracking Stand Pro for iPhone.
Here are the specs and main features:
- Made with MagSafe – charge and chat at the same time with fast wireless charging up to 15W when the Stand Pro is plugged in
- 360º Movement Tracking – movement tracking with DockKit always keeps people in frame no matter how many times they circle the room
- 90º Motorized Auto Tilt – capture at any angle using front or rear cameras with automatic video angle adjusting for going high or low
- Single button activation – turn movement tracking on or off with one button; an LED indicator will indicate if tracking is active
- Rechargeable battery – no wall outlet, no problem; the dock provides 5 hours of battery life for capturing content on-the-go
- 5ft USB-C cable and 30W power supply included
- Made with a minimum of 75% post-consumer recycled materials
Priced at $179.99, the Auto-Tracking Stand Pro will be available “soon” from Belkin.
BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Magnetic Stand
Next up, the BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Magnetic Stand is Belkin’s first Qi2 multi-device charger.
- 15W fast wireless charging for iPhone (same as MagSafe)
- Fast charging for Apple Watch (Series 7 and later)
- Adjustable hinge
- Wireless charging for AirPods or other earbuds
- Works with iPhone in landscape and portrait
- Available in white and black
- Made with 75% post-consumer recycled materials
The BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Magnetic Stand is set to launch in March 2024 priced at $149.99.
6-in-1 Core GaN Dock
Here’s the I/O included with this compact 6-in-1 dock:
- 1x HDMI 2.0 port (4K @ 60Hz)
- 1x gigabit Ethernet port
- 2x USB-C ports (one with 96W power delivery, one with 5Gbps/7.5W)
- 2x USB-A ports (5Gbps, 7.5W)
- 50% smaller than competing 6-in-1 docks
The 6-in-1 Core GaN Dock is available now from Belkin for $139.99 and will be coming to other retailers soon.
BoostCharge Pro Magnetic Power Bank
This new portable battery also features Qi2:
- 15W wireless magnetic power for iPhone (same as MagSafe)
- Built-in kickstand
- Available in 5000, 8000, and 10000mAh capacities
- USB-C for input and output
- Passthrough power so you can charge the battery and your iPhone simultaneously
- Made with 72% post-consumer recycled materials
The BoostCharge Pro Magnetic Power Bank is also launching in March and will go for $59.99, $79.99, and $99.99.
BoostCharge Pro 4-Port USB-C GaN Charger 200W
- 4x USB-C ports
- 200W total output
- Made with GaN tech and Programmable Power Supply (PPS)
- Made with 72% post-consumer recycled materials
The BoostCharge Pro 4-Port USB-C GaN Charger 200W will be available in March priced at $129.99.
