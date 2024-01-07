Stop overpaying and try US Mobile for 30 days free and a $100 prepaid card today

Is your overpriced phone bill eating into your holiday shopping budget? US Mobile is here to help with a special gift for 9to5Mac readers. With plans for everyone and world-class customer service, US Mobile offers top-tier features of the highest quality, including shareable data plans. Best of all, US Mobile is giving away 30 days of free service with instant activation and up to a $100 prepaid card. Read on to learn how to start saving today…

Plans for everyone

From road warriors to casual users, US Mobile has affordable phone plans that fit everyone’s needs. For example, US Mobile provides unlimited data, talk, and text for just $25/month. That’s a massive savings for data-hungry power users who want a premium experience for streaming music and video, messaging, and more.

Know someone who truly just needs the essentials? You can get them connected with the Light Plan for just $5/month. It’s hard to find anything that costs just $5/month these days. US Mobile even provides home phone service for $9.99/month — that’s great for small businesses, enterprises, IoT devices, and more.

And flexibility is a feature of every US Mobile plan. Awesome international features let you roam in 100+ countries and access unlimited calls and texts to 200+ countries. Traveling internationally to study abroad? You can stay connected with US Mobile and snooze your line when you’re back home.

World-class customer service

US Mobile takes customer care as serious as it takes service quality and value. That’s why US Mobile has a world-class customer service support team that’s ready to answer your questions via phone or chat within a minute.

You can also find the US Mobile CEO regularly engaging with customers on the company’s r/USMobile subreddit, and US Mobile touts a robust video library to self-guide customers through any account function.

You don’t have to compromise on customer service when you save on your phone bill with US Mobile.

Best features with highest quality

What makes US Mobile the best choice? Top-tier features of the highest quality. Here’s how:

5GB or 10GB of Native Roaming in 180 countries on GSM 5G, 500 Texts, 500 Minutes per month with Unlimited Premium plan

Unlimited International Calling to 200+ countries

Prioritized Data on Verizon Warp 5G and T-Mobile GSM 5G (and AT&T starting in the first half of 2024)

Wi-Fi Calling, Hotspot, and mmWave 5G

US Mobile also lets you keep your current plan forever, so you never have to worry about saving again. And now, US Mobile is introducing annual plans:

Annual Unlimited Starter: $276/year ($23/mo)

Annual Unlimited Premium: $480/year ($40/mo)

Annual Light: $72/year ($6/mo)

Annual Kosher: $90/yr or $7.5/mo with unlimited calling to Israel

Unlimited Starter subscribers can expect 35 GB premium data, 10 GB hotspot, 1 GB native roaming on GSM 5G, and 1 GB international eSIM.

Shareable data plans

US Mobile lets you expand your network access with shareable data plans. A single plan provides two networks for all your devices with a data pool that you create. You can add as many lines and monthly GB as needed.

US Mobile makes it easy to track usage analytics in real-time with custom images and titles per line. Easily add or remove lines, top up lines, and adjust your plan each month to match your budget and data needs with US Mobile.

Try free for 30 days

Ready to start saving toady and give US Mobile a try? 9to5Mac readers can unlock 30 days of free service and a $100 prepaid card when you transfer your number.

This special promotion includes 50GB of premium mobile data including 5G mmWave and C-band, unlimited talk and text, and instant eSIM activation or a SIM starter kit at no charge.

Get started in as little as 5 minutes to unlock the most affordable plan with the best features for you today.

Want to keep up with US Mobile? Follow US Mobile on X, Instagram, and Reddit for the latest.