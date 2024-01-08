Aqara unveils fresh Matter and Thread smart home devices

Popular smart home device maker Aqara has unveiled three new Matter and Thread accessories at CES today. The incoming devices include the new U300 smart handset lock, the Border Router Plug, and the Hub M3.

Here’s the overview of the three new devices:

Hub M3 is the latest evolution of our smart home control centers. Featuring advanced connectivity including Thread, Zigbee, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and infrared, the M3 significantly expands the Aqara ecosystem with its capability to connect and manage the growing number of Matter devices, not only from Aqara but also from a variety of third-party brands. It offers edge capabilities for local control and automation, facilitating a decentralized and robust smart home.

is the latest evolution of our smart home control centers. Featuring advanced connectivity including Thread, Zigbee, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and infrared, the M3 significantly expands the Aqara ecosystem with its capability to connect and manage the growing number of Matter devices, not only from Aqara but also from a variety of third-party brands. It offers edge capabilities for local control and automation, facilitating a decentralized and robust smart home. Border Router Plug represents an innovative advancement in smart plug and is among the first smart plugs announced to incorporate Thread Border Router capabilities. Equipped with Thread and dual-band Wi-Fi, this plug enables Matter controllers without Thread capability to manage Thread devices, allowing seamless integration of Thread devices into smart home systems without needing a new Matter controller.

represents an innovative advancement in smart plug and is among the first smart plugs announced to incorporate Thread Border Router capabilities. Equipped with Thread and dual-band Wi-Fi, this plug enables Matter controllers without Thread capability to manage Thread devices, allowing seamless integration of Thread devices into smart home systems without needing a new Matter controller. Aqara Smart Lock U300 is one of the first smart lever locks announced to feature Matter and Thread compatibility, and offers unprecedented interoperability with various smart home platforms. Designed for indoor and outdoor, it replaces the traditional US lever or knob and is ideal for side entries, garage entries, home offices, basements and storage rooms. The U300 enables a key-free lifestyle with multiple access options from fingerprints, PIN codes, NFC, to voice assistants.

The Smart Lock U300 and Border Router Plug are slated to launch “in the coming months” with the Hub M3 ready for launch in Q2 2024.

Stay tuned as we’ll update this story as we learn more about pricing and exact launch dates.

Here’s a look at the U100 Smart Lock that features Apple home key support and you can find the rest of Aqara’s HomeKit accessories on Amazon.