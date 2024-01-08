We know that Apple will be strongly encouraging Vision Pro buyers to come to an Apple Store for a personal fitting session, as this is key to both the user experience and comfort. But a Vision Pro iPhone app may serve as an alternative for anyone nowhere near a store.

Apple may also recommend that all owners use the app from time to time to ensure that they still have the optimum alignment …

Patently Apple spotted a patent application for such an app.

Apple’s patent application reveals that even a good initial fitting may not fit the same over time and usage and this “Fit Guidance for HMD” patent clearly shows that Apple will be providing Vision Pro customers with a special app for an iPhone that will assist users in taking photos of Vision Pro on their face and receive instructions on how to adjust the fitting for optimal use.

The text notes that it can be hard for a user to tell whether they have the device set up in an optimal fashion.

Face-engaging portions of the head-mountable device can be selected to engage certain portions of the face, but the experience by the user may be less than optimal if such face-engaging portions are placed at locations other than those intended. However, a head-mountable device with a more preferred placement can allow a user to comfortably wear and operate the head-mountable device for a longer duration. A user or another person placing the head-mountable device on the face of the user may not recognize whether the head-mountable device is in the most optimal position to achieve these results. Accordingly, it can be desirable to provide guidance and/or feedback to the user to assist with placement of the head-mountable device in a preferred position.

The process shown is to start by taking a photo of your face, then keep your iPhone positioned such that it can see you as you put on the headset. Guidance for aligning Vision Pro would then be displayed on the device itself.

Graphic: Apple