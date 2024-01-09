 Skip to main content

Download cute new Apple wallpaper for upcoming Hongdae store

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | Jan 9 2024 - 3:53 am PT
2 Comments
Cute new Apple wallpaper for Hongdae store

The latest upcoming retail store in South Korea looks like a relatively modest one, but it comes with some cute new Apple wallpaper.

The colorful, graffiti-inspired logo also cleverly incorporates the name of the store in Hangul characters …

Michael Steeber’s Tabletops site spotted the easter egg.

South Korea will soon have a seventh Apple Store. Apple Hongdae opens on January 20 at 10:00 a.m. This store is an outdoor, single-level location with a curved glass corner entrance. It’s located in Seoul’s Mapo District, near Hongik University Station.

Apple’s website includes wallpapers and links to Apple Music, App Store, and Apple TV collections. Did you spot the characters “홍대” hidden in the Apple logo?

The logo reflects the reputation of the area.

In the Hongdae area, which boasts a history of creative street culture. Apple Hongdae will be the foundation for dreamers to realize their dreams as much as they want. With the addition of many people’s whimsy imagination, this place that will grow into a more wonderful place has opened its doors wide.

Apple Hondae is at 140 Yanghwa-ro, Mapo-gu, Seoul, and will be open from 10am to 10pm daily.

You can download the wallpaper here.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple Retail

Apple Retail

Apple operates more than 500 retail stores acros…
Wallpapers

Wallpapers

Author

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy Ben Lovejoy

Ben Lovejoy is a British technology writer and EU Editor for 9to5Mac. He’s known for his op-eds and diary pieces, exploring his experience of Apple products over time, for a more rounded review. He also writes fiction, with two technothriller novels, a couple of SF shorts and a rom-com!

Ben Lovejoy's favorite gear

Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Dell 49-inch curved monitor