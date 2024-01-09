Download cute new Apple wallpaper for upcoming Hongdae store

The latest upcoming retail store in South Korea looks like a relatively modest one, but it comes with some cute new Apple wallpaper.

The colorful, graffiti-inspired logo also cleverly incorporates the name of the store in Hangul characters …

Michael Steeber’s Tabletops site spotted the easter egg.

South Korea will soon have a seventh Apple Store. Apple Hongdae opens on January 20 at 10:00 a.m. This store is an outdoor, single-level location with a curved glass corner entrance. It’s located in Seoul’s Mapo District, near Hongik University Station. Apple’s website includes wallpapers and links to Apple Music, App Store, and Apple TV collections. Did you spot the characters “홍대” hidden in the Apple logo?

The logo reflects the reputation of the area.

In the Hongdae area, which boasts a history of creative street culture. Apple Hongdae will be the foundation for dreamers to realize their dreams as much as they want. With the addition of many people’s whimsy imagination, this place that will grow into a more wonderful place has opened its doors wide.

Apple Hondae is at 140 Yanghwa-ro, Mapo-gu, Seoul, and will be open from 10am to 10pm daily.

You can download the wallpaper here.