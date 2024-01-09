Ridley Scott’s Napoleon movie now available on premium video on demand

Apple TV+ funded Ridley Scott’s epic interpretation of Napoleon, but it isn’t streaming just yet. Following its theatrical box office run, the Napoleon movie is now available for buy or rent in a premium video on demand window. You can get it here on the iTunes Store or Amazon Prime.

Napoleon is priced at the standard PVOD rates, $19.99 rental or $24.99 purchase. The movie stars Joaquin Phoenix as Napoleon Bonaparte and Vanessa Kirby as his wife, Josephine. The film charts their romance as Phoenix conquers Europe with his army, showcasing six epic battles from his career.

Napoleon will stream for free on Apple TV+ at a later date. Apple has not officially revealed a TV+ release date but there’s a good chance it will debut in February or March. If you want to watch it at home sooner, then you have to pay up. (The PVOD window also gives non Apple TV+ subscribers a chance to watch the film, if they want to pay for the privilege.)

This is the same release pattern Apple used for Killers of the Flower Moon, as part of a new theatrical strategy for its original films division. Killers of the Flower Moon debuted in theaters in October, was available for buy or rent in December, and will stream on Apple TV+ this coming Friday.

Killers of the Flower Moon has received much critical acclaim, scoring a Golden Globe for lead actress Lily Gladstone this weekend. It is also set for a big Oscars splash in the coming months. Napoleon’s critical reception, however, was mixed to negative. The movie exceeded $200 million in box office, though.

Upcoming Apple Original Films releases include Argylle (in cinemas February 2nd), and Wolfs – a new thriller starring Brad Pitt and George Clooney.