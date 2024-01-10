New police crime drama Criminal Record streaming today on Apple TV+

The first original of the year for Apple TV+ is a new British police crime drama called Criminal Record, starring Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo. The first two episodes are streaming now, with the remainder of the season rolling out weekly.

Apple seems to have started 2024 with a winner, with Criminal Record receiving strong critical acclaim. The show is currently touting a 100% recommended score on Rotten Tomatoes. If you’ve never had Apple TV+ before, you can get a seven day free trial here.

In Criminal Record, detective June Lenker (played by Cush Jumbo) faces off against the chief inspector Daniel Hegarty (played by Peter Capaldi) around the circumstances of an old murder case.

An anonymous tip-off suggests that the guilty verdict in the murder trial may have been arrived at under false pretences. June wants to find out the truth, meanwhile Hegarty is seemingly more interested in protecting his own legacy.

The series weaves the mystery thriller plot inside an examination of the British policing system, including systematic issues of racism and institutional failings.

Criminal Record is airing weekly on Wednesdays, following today’s two episode premiere. The finale will air on February 21. The mystery is resolved by the end of the season, but the door is open for more cases to be covered if the show is popular enough to earn a renewal.

Criminal Record Episode 1: January 10, 2024

Criminal Record Episode 2: January 10, 2024

Criminal Record Episode 3: January 17, 2024

Criminal Record Episode 4: January 24, 2024

Criminal Record Episode 5: January 31, 2024

Criminal Record Episode 6: February 7, 2024

Criminal Record Episode 7: February 14, 2024

Criminal Record Episode 8: February 21, 2024

It’s a strong start for Apple TV+ as it enters its fourth year as a streaming service. This Friday, Apple TV+ is streaming the Martin Scorsese epic Killers of the Flower Moon for its subscribers. And then the highly anticipated sequel to Band of Brothers, Masters of the Air, arrives at the end of month.

See our comprehensive guide to find out about everything on Apple TV+, and coming soon.