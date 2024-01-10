All of today’s best Apple deals are about being able to lock-in a deep discount on the previous-generation 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro. Now $400 off, the drop down to $899 is the best we’ve seen and comes joined by a launch discount on Satechi’s SM1 Slim mechanical Bluetooth keyboard for Mac at $80. Plus, the best price ever has Sony’s popular XM5 headphones at $300. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro hits $899

Trusted Apple authorized retailer Expercom is currently offering a rare chance to save on Apple’s previous-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro. The M1 device still offers plenty of power and the same form-factor as its newer counterpart, and now you can save on the 128GB Wi-Fi + Cellular model at $899 shipped. This is down from its original $1,299 price tag and marking a new all-time low. It’s the first discount we’ve tracked from a trusted retailer in months on the M1 iPad Pro lineup, with today’s offer beating our previous mention from back in October by an extra $11 – while also throwing in the extra perk of cellular connectivity.

Even now that the newer M2 model has been around and kicking it as the latest debut from the lineup, the previous-generation iPad Pro still provides a compelling iPadOS experience. Everything comes centered around a Liquid Retina XDR display with 1,600 nits of peak brightness and ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate. That’s of course alongside an M1 chip to power the experience and its Thunderbolt connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Apple Pencil support, and Face ID. So if the differences between the new M2 and older M1 models aren’t all that important, today’s discount is a notable way to bring home a flagship tablet for far less. Dive into our hands-on review to see just how the whole package stacks up.

This is one of the best Apple deals because we really haven’t been tracking any discounts on the newer M2 series. iPad Pro sales have just been in short supply over the past few months, and so anyone who wants to score one of the more recent tablets without paying full retail will have better luck with the M1 model – especially at $400 off.

Satechi debuts SM1 Slim mechanical Bluetooth keyboard at 20% off

Satechi today is launching a new addition to its Bluetooth keyboard lineup for Macs, and you can save on it! We have the full scoop on features over in our launch coverage, but as far as the savings go you’ll be able to take 20% off the new SM1 Slim Mechanical Backlit Bluetooth Keyboard at $79.99 shipped. This is down from its usual $100 going rate, offering the new release on sale for the first time – just as you’d expect from an all-new debut.

The new Satechi SM1 Slim joins the company’s other Bluetooth keyboards and enters with a very fresh design that’s unlike any of its other peripherals. Most of the previous releases looked to emulate the look and feel of Apple’s own keyboards, and now its newest is taking a more unique approach with a mechanical build. It still works with your Mac just the same, and even has backlighting so you can type in the dark – a feature which can work for 16.5 hours thanks to the built-in battery. Disabling the lighting will net you 2 months of use in-between charges.

Sony’s popular XM5 ANC headphones have never sold for less

Amazon is now offering a new all-time low on the latest Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones. These normally sell for $398 and have only ever dropped to as low as $328 before. But now, you can discount the ANC headphones to $300. This is $98 off and marking the best price cut ever. It’s an extra $28 below our previous mention from Black Friday and Cyber Monday, as well.

Sony’s new XM5 headphones deliver some of the best active noise cancellation on the market as the brand’s latest flagship listening experience. This time around there’s a completely refreshed design that now arrives with 30-hour battery life to go alongside the new Integrated Processor V1 for improved playback. That new exterior is comprised of soft fit leather with a lightweight build rounding out the package alongside multipoint Bluetooth connectivity.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Hands-on: Sony Inzone Buds are my new favorite wireless gaming earbuds

$400 direct-drive bundle for Xbox: Moza R3 unbox, setup, and first impressions [Video]

Review: Glorious Model I 2 Wireless gives ultralight, customizable 9-button design [Video]