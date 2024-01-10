BLUETTI unleashes innovative SwapSolar and AC240 portable power solutions at CES

There’s no better way to start the new year off right than to equip yourself with portable power. BLUETTI is dedicated to giving you that power in every situation so you never get caught with a dead device.

BLUETTI is on the scene at CES 2024 showcasing their wide range of portable power solutions fit for any adventure. You don’t have to be in Las Vegas this week to be in the know either. 9to5Mac has the full scoop on all things BLUETTI, including the all-new SwapSolar power-combo and adventure-ready AC240 power station.

BLUETTI SwapSolar

First out of the BLUETTI lab is SwapSolar, a first-of-its-kind product that merges the oomph of the AC180T portable generator with the beloved BLUETTI MultiCooler, a portable refrigerator that delivers on-the-go power and chill.

The BLUETTI AC180T is basically a larger iteration of the AC180 with 1,433Wh capacity, 1,800W output, and 2,700W lifting power. It adds a hot-swappable battery design so you can swap out its two 716.8Wh batteries on the fly, ensuring uninterrupted power whenever you need it.

The AC180T can seamlessly function with two batteries, or if you insert one while the other powers its sidekick—the BLUETTI MultiCooler, the world’s premier LFP-powered 3-in-1 portable fridge.

What makes the MultiCooler best-in-class? This beast isn’t just a portable fridge; it’s a freezer and an ice maker bundled into one sleek package. With a 40-liter compartment offering temperature control ranging from -20°C to 20°C (-4°F to 68°F), it can stash 65 soda cans or keep your picnic sausages frosty fresh, empowering extended road trips and off-grid living.

Simply pour water into a special chamber atop the cooler, and voilà! Ice on the go. Crystal cube ice starts forming within minutes. It uses moving water and advanced technology to ensure a consistent flow of top-quality ice. It can craft ice even when juiced up from your car, no battery required.

You can also power it up from a wall outlet, solar panels, or the AC180T’s battery. Expect around six days of fresh-food bliss during road trips with both batteries fully charged.

To experience the BLUETTI SwapSolar magic, swing by CES 2024 for a firsthand encounter or secure your spot in the crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo, launching January 9, 2024. The official launch is slated for February so plan your next adventure accordingly.

BLUETTI AC240

Next up is the BLUETTI AC240, a powerhouse designed to conquer the toughest environments, boasting an IP65 rating that keeps it waterproof and dustproof. AC240 is as beach party ready as it is for the job site without ever losing power. It touts 1536Wh capacity, expandable to 10.1KWh with four B210 Expansion Batteries.

AC240 packs 2400W rated power and 3000W power lifting to meet most electricity needs. Fusion Power offering 4800W output by connecting two AC240 units doubles the power and capacity. Go further by connecting up to eight B210 batteries for a staggering 20.2KWh.

It offers lightning-fast charging, hitting full capacity in just 70 minutes with 2400W AC charging or a mere two hours with 1200W PV charging. The RV plug output lets you power up your mobile home on the go while simultaneously fueling up to eight devices with its multiple output ports.

Portability and versatility makes it your best companion for RV trips, camping, off-grid living, and as a reliable household backup for unexpected scenarios. 24/7 UPS function ensures an industry-leading 15ms Uninterrupted Power Supply, keeping your crucial equipment running seamlessly, no matter what happens.

AC240 also boasts long cycles and a 6-year warranty. The B210 battery adds even more flexibility, working both independently and in sync with the AC240, embodying LiFePO4 chemistry to deliver an impressive over 3500+ charge lifecycle.

Designed for ultimate portability and expandability with eight B210 battery packs, the AC240 empowers longer journeys and simultaneous powering of multiple devices. Whether it’s powering up a seaside adventure or offering disaster relief, the AC240 stands tall as a versatile and reliable power solution.

BLUETTI is offering early adopters special pricing when the AC240 hits Amazon and BLUETTI’s website on April 2, 2024.

BLUETTI @ CES 2024

In addition to Swapsolar and AC240, BLUETTI is showcasing its full lineup of power solutions at CES, including these proven home battery backup offerings:

Ready to power up your 2024? Equip yourself with the right solutions for your adventures and hit the road with peace of mind — no matter where the road takes you.

BLUETTI is also giving away an iPhone 15 for CES so you'll definitely want to take a tour of their online showcase.