Satechi launches upgraded Stand & Hub for Mac mini/Studio and Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Jan 10 2024 - 9:05 am PT
1 Comment

For its second CES launch this year, Satechi has upgraded versions of its popular Stand & Hub for Mac mini and Mac Studio as well as a new Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub Pro. Here are all the details plus a 20% off promo for the launch.

Satechi announced all the details in a press release this morning.

The new Stand & Hub for Mac mini and Mac Stuio has been upgraded with an SSD enclosure, and the new Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub supports up to 8K @ 60Hz plus daisy chaining up to six devices.

The new Stand & Hub for Mac mini® and Mac Studio® now features a NVMe SSD enclosure to expand users’ connectivity options through a single cable for faster speeds and added storage, while the new Pro version of the Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub is ideal for creative professionals and supports up to 40Gbps data transfer speeds and up to 8K/60Hz video output while delivering 96W of charging to the host device. The updated version also allows users to daisy-chain up to six devices at once and provides 32Gpbs native PCIe support for external GPUs and Thunderbolt-based SSDs.

The Stand & Hub for Mac mini and Mac Studio is available now direct from Satechi for $99.99. But you can grab 20% off with code “CES20” at checkout for a limited time.

The Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub Pro is also available now and priced at $199.99. But with the 20% off launch promo, that’s down to $159.99 with code “CES20“.

These two launches follow up on Satechi’s new – and first – mechanical keyboard and upcoming Qi2 accessories:

