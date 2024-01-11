Apple releases Magic Keyboard firmware update with fix for Bluetooth security vulnerability

Apple has released a new firmware update for its Magic Keyboard accessory. The company says that this update addresses a Bluetooth security vulnerability and is available now for a handful of different wireless Magic Keyboard versions.

According to Apple, this firmware update for the Magic Keyboard was released on Tuesday, January 9. Apple added it to its security releases website on Thursday morning, along with more details about the update.

According to Apple, the vulnerability allowed someone with “physical access” to a Magic Keyboard to obtain its Bluetooth pairing key. That person could then monitor Bluetooth traffic. The issue was reported to Apple in December.

Apple explains:

Available for : Magic Keyboard; Magic Keyboard (2021); Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad; Magic Keyboard with Touch ID; and Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad

: Magic Keyboard; Magic Keyboard (2021); Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad; Magic Keyboard with Touch ID; and Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad Impact : An attacker with physical access to the accessory may be able to extract its Bluetooth pairing key and monitor Bluetooth traffic.

: An attacker with physical access to the accessory may be able to extract its Bluetooth pairing key and monitor Bluetooth traffic. Description : A session management issue was addressed with improved checks.

: A session management issue was addressed with improved checks. CVE-2024-0230: Marc Newlin of SkySafe

This firmware update is version 2.0.6 for the Magic Keyboard. Apple says that firmware updates are automatically delivered in the background while the Magic Keyboard is actively paired to a device running macOS, iOS, iPadOS, or tvOS.

You can check your Magic Keyboard’s current firmware version on your Mac by going to System Settings, choosing Bluetooth, and then tapping the “i” button next to your Magic Keyboard.

Follow Chance: Threads, Twitter, Instagram, and Mastodon.