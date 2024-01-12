The best ways to add HomeKit support to your garage door in 2024

Upgrading your HomeKit lifestyle with a smart garage door is one of the best changes you can make. For a long time, MyQ was an easy recommendation for people looking to easily turn their existing garage door into a HomeKit garage door. Chamberlin, the company behind the MyQ platform, discontinued its HomeKit accessory last year and recently even further cracked down on access to the MyQ platform.

Thankfully, there are other ways to bring HomeKit capability to your garage door without too much work. Here are some of my favorites…

The best HomeKit garage door openers

Meross HomeKit garage door opener

Meross makes a wide range of excellent HomeKit accessories. This includes a smart garage door opener compatible with HomeKit.

The Meross smart garage door opener is simple and straightforward to install, and it doesn’t require a hub of any sort. There are two wires that connect the Meross controller directly to your garage door opener. Then, you’ll install a wired sensor atop the garage door and the companion sensor on the garage door itself.

Meross has more details on compatibility in the product listing. If your garage door is incompatible, the company will send you a separate adapter to bridge the two sides together.

With a 4.4-star rating on Amazon from over 9,000 buyers, the Meross smart garage door opener is the clear favorite nowadays. I’ve recommended it to countless people over the past year, and everyone has had great results. I usually suggest people follow the instructions in the video below from HomeKit Authority.

You can order it via Amazon for under $50.

Another option from Meross

Another option from Meross that’s very popular is its Smart Garage Door Opener Remote with External Antenna, model number MSG200HK. I haven’t personally tried this one, but it’s got a 4.4 star rating from nearly 10,000 reviewers on Amazon – and it’s one that many 9to5Mac readers have reached out to suggest to me.

It can control up to three single garage doors and integrates with HomeKit. It also doesn’t require a bridge of any sort.

You can buy the Meross MSG200HK on Amazon for under $70.

iSmartGate HomeKit garage door opener

Another option that my colleague Bradley Chambers went hands-on with last year comes from iSmartGate. I haven’t personally been able to try this one, but Bradley was very impressed with it:

Once it’s configured and connected to your network, you’ll be ready to do the fun part: connecting it to your opener. The instructions are superb on this part as well. You’ll need a tiny flat screw driver to complete this part. There are two ways to configure it: wiring directly to your opener or wiring to the wall push button. I didn’t have power near my wall push button, so I opted to wire directly into the opener.

The iSmartGate HomeKit garage door opener is pricier than the Meross option, but it appears to be a bit more versatile. iSmartGate has a compatibility checker that is extensive and full of more information. It can also control up to three garage doors if that’s something you need.

You can order the iSmartGate HomeKit garage door opener for under $200 on Amazon.

9to5Mac’s Take

Adding HomeKit support to my garage door is one of the best upgrades I’ve made to my smart home setup. There’s nothing better than quickly checking the Home app and making sure you shut the garage door after you leave – and if not, a single tap will close it.

HomeKit’s implementation of smart garage door support particularly excels via CarPlay. As you approach your house, a small tile will intelligently appear on the CarPlay screen. When you tap it, your garage door will start opening, so you can pull right in when you’re home.

I’m disappointed in Chamberlin’s lack of commitment to HomeKit. The decision seems driven by its desire to boost its own subscription revenue (and even to show ads).

Nonetheless, these are a few ways to HomeKit-ify your garage door. Have you taken the leap? Let us know down in the comments.