Apple’s new M3 iMac hits $1,380, AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C at $189, Samsung AirPlay 2 monitor, more

All of today’s best Apple deals are here after the holiday weekend, dropping Apple’s new 24-inch M3 iMac in price for one of the first times at $1,380. The new AirPods Pro 2 are also on sale for $189, offering more than just a USB-C charging case with 5GHz audio streaming from Apple Vision Pro. Or you could just go score last year’s Samsung M80 Smart Monitor, now that it’s $220 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s new 24-inch M3 iMac on sale for one of the first times

Best Buy is offering one of the first discounts we’ve seen on Apple’s new 24-inch M3 iMac. The upgrade 10-core GPU model with 256GB of storage and 8GB of memory now drops down to $1,380 for my Best Buy members. This is $119 off the usual $1,499 price tag and marking the first discount we’ve seen in the New Year. In fact, we last saw it on sale during Black Friday, which is also the only time it has gone for less than today’s offer after first shipping in November. I just took a hands-on look at what the deal with the new M3 iMac is, which offers a closer look.

The story with Apple’s new 24-inch M3 iMac is all about the new internals. The updated silicon means that it can offer even better performance than before, which is even more notable considering we never got an M2 version of the form-factor. So the gains from the original M1 chip up to Apple’s new 3nm system are going to be even more apparent – which I’ve found to be the case from my hands-on usage so far.

But even with an upgrade chipset aside, you’re still looking at one of the most streamlined desktop machines on the market. The 24-inch 4.5K Retina display remains one of the best on the market, and the sleek all-in-one build is still as minimal as it gets.

New USB-C AirPods Pro 2 play best with Apple Vision Pro at $189

Apple Vision Pro goes up for pre-order this Friday, and ahead of time you can save on one of the best ways to enhance the experience. Apple’s latest AirPods Pro 2 do more than just having a USB-C case, the earbuds also feature 5GHz support for picking up lossless audio right from your new immersive headset. And ahead of launch, the new AirPods Pro 2 are down to $189 shipped at both Amazon and Best Buy. That lets you score the latest buds with all of the Vision Pro integration for $60 off the usual $249 price tag. This matches the all-time low for only the second time, too. We break down exactly what’s new with the updated pair over at 9to5Mac, too.

Even though USB-C is now found on the charging case to go alongside MagSafe support, it really is the software features that make AirPods Pro 2 the best earbuds yet from Apple. Now outfitted with Adaptive Audio that dynamically adjusts noise based on your surroundings, the AirPods Pro 2 also can automatically turn on Transparency mode when it detects your talking to someone.

Buy the new AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C at Amazon

Buy the new AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C at Best Buy

The earbuds also deliver all of the same features as the original pair, as the new AirPods Pro 2 now arrive with some improvements like enhanced audio playback to pair with the upgraded ANC and new adaptive transparency mode tech. There’s still Spatial Audio support, as well as Hey Siri integration, just all packed into a refreshed charging case with USB-C, Find My features, a built-in speaker, and lanyard loop.

Last year’s Samsung M80 Smart Monitor now $220 off

Samsung just launched its newest version of the M80 Smart Monitor at CES 2024, and now last year’s modelis on sale. Amazon has it marked down to $480 from the usual $700 price tag, saving you $200 and offering the second-best discount yet. Samsung’s now previous-generation M8 monitor arrives with much of the same design and feature set as models from previous years, just with the upgrades you can read about in our launch coverage.

Samsung’s M80 Smart Monitor arrives with a sleek form-factor that makes this more like an iMac than a secondary monitor, all while housing a 32-inch 4K panel. The smart functionality is another major perk, with onboard AirPlay 2 integration being joined by access to all of the popular streaming services, built-in access to Microsoft Office, and even video calling features with a detachable webcam. There’s also HDR 10+ support for the screen, as well as the ability to configure it in a portrait orientation with a pivoting stand.

So if you don’t want to score the M3 iMac deal above, you can lock-in a very similar design to pair with your desktop machine of choice at one of its best-ever prices.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra review: The premium Xbox controller you’ve been waiting for [Video]

Hands-on: Sony Inzone Buds are my new favorite wireless gaming earbuds

$400 direct-drive bundle for Xbox: Moza R3 unbox, setup, and first impressions [Video]