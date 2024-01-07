Samsung announces refreshed 32-inch 4K Smart Monitor with AirPlay and USB-C

At CES tonight, Samsung has unveiled an updated version of its popular 32-inch Smart Monitor. The latest iteration features the same iMac-like design of the previous generation with nice features like a 4K resolution, USB-C single cable connectivity, AirPlay 2, and more.

As I’ve shared before, the Samsung Smart Monitor offers a nice package for those who want a 4K resolution, USB-C, and a large screen at an affordable price. It features a very iMac-like design and four color choices.

You’re not getting premium features like DCI-P3 support, 120Hz refresh, Thunderbolt, or a metal build. But you get quite a bit for the money.

Samsung Smart Monitor 2024

The 2024 version of the Smart Monitor appears to be almost identical to the 2023 model. One difference Samsung shared is that “essential settings can now be easily controlled with the click of a mouse whereas previous models only allowed for adjustments via a remote.”

Other new features appear to be Samsung-focused like spatial audio with Galaxy Buds, moving images and files between a Galaxy tablet or phone and the monitor, and pairing a Galaxy Watch.

Samsung didn’t share the full specs for the 2024 Smart Monitor but here’s what to expect based on the 2023 model:

USB-C with up to 65W charging

4K 3840 x 2160 resolution

32-inch panel

16:9 aspect ratio

60Hz refresh rate

HDR10 support

Included magnetic SlimFit webcam with face tracking

400 nits brightness

99% sRGB

4ms response time

Built-in 2.2 channel speakers

Available in warm white, blue, green, and pink

Slim bezels and overall slim design

Doubles as a smart TV, with Apple TV+ built-in and AirPlay 2

Price: MSRP $699-$729, often available for less

Samsung says the refreshed Smart Monitor “will be available in 2024” Meanwhile, the 2023 model usually sells for well below the ~$699 MSRP.