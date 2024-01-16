Vision Pro Immersive Video makes it the ultimate entertainment device, says Apple

Vision Pro Immersive Video makes it the ultimate entertainment device, according to Apple, as the company highlighted the entertainment capabilities of its spatial computer.

The company previewed “immersive, first-of-its-kind original stories, produced with Apple Immersive Video” which were first demonstrated to the media in the form of Alicia Keys: Rehearsal Room …

Apple says the format uses 8K video captured with Spatial Audio.

Apple TV+ today unveiled a sneak peek at a curated selection of immersive, first-of-its-kind original stories, produced with Apple Immersive Video, that will become available in the Apple TV app on Apple Vision Pro when it launches on Feb. 2. Apple Immersive Video is a new entertainment format pioneered by Apple that transports viewers to the center of a story with 180-degree 3D 8K recordings captured with Spatial Audio. Apple Vision Pro will offer a curated selection of vivid original series and films with award-winning storytellers from Apple TV+, including “Prehistoric Planet Immersive,” a new short film and entertainment experience inspired by Jon Favreau’s acclaimed, award-winning Apple Original series “Prehistoric Planet” that will transport viewers 70 million years in the past to put the viewer right in the middle of the action; and, “Adventure,” a new series taking users to the most remote places on earth to stand beside extreme athletes as they take on awe-inspiring challenges, like highlining with pro Faith Dickey.

Favreau said that he’s proud to be involved in this new world.

“Ever since Apple introduced me to this new technology, I’ve been intrigued with the opportunity to explore storytelling using these innovative immersive tools,” said executive producer and filmmaker Jon Favreau. “I’m especially proud to be featured in the launch of this groundbreaking product.”

9to5Mac’s Chance Miller got to experience the Alicia Keys video last year, and said then that it confirmed his view that immersive concerts will be a big thing.

While some of the Vision Pro videos are simply immersive views of fixed content, there will also be interactive experiences.

In addition to new groundbreaking originals only available in the Apple TV app, Apple Vision Pro will offer interactive narrative experiences that dynamically respond to a users’ input. “Encounter Dinosaurs,” a free app created by Apple with executive producer Favreau, allows users to look back into a prehistoric time and interact with lifelike, 3D dinosaurs in Spatial Audio.

Apple’s SVP of worldwide marketing Greg Joswiak said that the device offered the ultimate entertainment experience.

“Apple Vision Pro is the ultimate entertainment device,” said Joswiak. “Users can turn any place into the best seat in the house, enjoy personal concerts and adventures with Apple Immersive Video, interact with lifelike prehistoric creatures in Encounter Dinosaurs, and even land on the surface of the moon using Environments. It’s unlike anything users have ever seen before and we can’t wait for them to experience it for themselves.”

While Vision Pro is custom-fitted to the buyer, Apple says you will be able to share some content.

Users can enable Travel Mode to stabilize visuals for use on planes, and Guest User to share specific apps and experiences with family and friends, such as Photos or Safari.

The fun-focused announcement follows a more sober listing of some of the productivity apps you’ll be able to use on the device.

Image: Apple