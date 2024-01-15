Vision Pro pre-orders are set to open on January 19 with the first deliveries slated for February 2. Ahead of the all-new device arriving in the real world, here are the productivity, streaming, and other Vision Pro apps with the new spatial experience you can expect at launch.

We don’t know exactly which apps (and how many) will be available for Vision Pro at launch, but Apple has shared more details.

The company’s most recent Newsroom post highlighted that “more than 1 million familiar apps across iOS and iPadOS are available on Apple Vision Pro and automatically work with the new input system.”

But separate from basic compatibility, the Vision Pro App Store will feature apps with custom-designed “spatial computing experiences unlike any other platform.” That will allow apps to scale to almost any size and be arranged anywhere.

Here are the apps Apple is highlighting that should offer the full spatial computing experience:

Vision Pro available apps

Productivity apps

Apple is highlighting these apps for getting work done on Vision Pro:

Microsoft 365 apps (specifics TBA)

Fantastical

JigSpace

Slack

Apple’s Freeform

Apple has been showing demos Keynote since June (alongside Safari) and has a visionOS version, so those are expected to be ready to go. Hopefully, Pages, Numbers, and more are coming at some point to round out the iWork suite.

Communication apps

The Apple Vision Persona feature will be available at launch in beta and work with:

FaceTime

Zoom

Cisco Webex

Microsoft Teams

Vision Pro streaming apps

Apple says the following streaming services will be ready for Vision Pro:

Apple TV+

Disney+

Max (HBO Max + Discovery)

“Other services”

Apple also shared that 150 3D titles will be available in the Apple TV app and the new Apple Immersive Video will bring 180-degree, 3D, 8K content with spatial audio.

Gaming

Access to 250+ games with Apple Arcade

Support for PS5 and Xbox wireless controllers (and others)

More games could be supported outside of Apple Arcade

