 Skip to main content

Vision Pro: Here are the productivity and streaming apps you can expect

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Jan 15 2024 - 11:30 am PT
0 Comments
Vision Pro apps available

Vision Pro pre-orders are set to open on January 19 with the first deliveries slated for February 2. Ahead of the all-new device arriving in the real world, here are the productivity, streaming, and other Vision Pro apps with the new spatial experience you can expect at launch.

We don’t know exactly which apps (and how many) will be available for Vision Pro at launch, but Apple has shared more details.

The company’s most recent Newsroom post highlighted that “more than 1 million familiar apps across iOS and iPadOS are available on Apple Vision Pro and automatically work with the new input system.”

But separate from basic compatibility, the Vision Pro App Store will feature apps with custom-designed “spatial computing experiences unlike any other platform.” That will allow apps to scale to almost any size and be arranged anywhere.

Here are the apps Apple is highlighting that should offer the full spatial computing experience:

Vision Pro available apps

Productivity apps

Vision Pro apps

Apple is highlighting these apps for getting work done on Vision Pro:

Apple has been showing demos Keynote since June (alongside Safari) and has a visionOS version, so those are expected to be ready to go. Hopefully, Pages, Numbers, and more are coming at some point to round out the iWork suite.

Communication apps

The Apple Vision Persona feature will be available at launch in beta and work with:

Vision Pro app communication
  • FaceTime
  • Zoom
  • Cisco Webex
  • Microsoft Teams

Vision Pro streaming apps

Apple says the following streaming services will be ready for Vision Pro:

Apple also shared that 150 3D titles will be available in the Apple TV app and the new Apple Immersive Video will bring 180-degree, 3D, 8K content with spatial audio.

Gaming

Vision Pro apps gaming
  • Access to 250+ games with Apple Arcade
  • Support for PS5 and Xbox wireless controllers (and others)
  • More games could be supported outside of Apple Arcade

Read more on Vision Pro:

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

How To

How To

A collection of tutorials, tips, and tricks from…
Vision Pro

Vision Pro
visionOS

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12