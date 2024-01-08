Vision Pro’s Persona feature will be considered a ‘beta’ at launch

One of the more divisive features of Vision Pro is “Persona,” which Apple describes as a digital representation of a person created using machine learning techniques.

In today’s Vision Pro press release, Apple clarifies that the Persona feature will be considered a “beta” feature when it launches next month.

What is the Persona feature on Vision Pro?

The Vision Pro’s Persona feature is an “authentic spatial representation of an Apple Vision Pro user” used during video calls with FaceTime and apps like Zoom, Cisco Webex, and Microsoft Teams.

When you’re on a FaceTime call, the other people on the call can’t actually see you because you’re wearing the Vision Pro headset. The idea is that your “Persona” will accurately represent you and your facial expressions during the video call.

Apple says:

Persona is an authentic spatial representation of an Apple Vision Pro user that enables others on a call to see their facial expressions and hand movements — all in real time. Using machine learning techniques, a Persona can be created in just minutes using Vision Pro. Personas also work in third-party videoconferencing apps including Zoom, Cisco Webex, and Microsoft Teams.

Apple added new Persona onboarding videos for Vision Pro with the release of visionOS beta 6 in November. These videos offered a closer look at the set-up process for your Persona:

To set up your Persona, you’ll remove your Apple Vision Pro to capture your appearance. Take your time getting ready and making sure nothing is covering your face. To start capturing, hold the Apple Vision Pro at eye level. Keep your arms and shoulders relaxed, then follow the instructions.

9to5Mac’s Take

When I got the chance to try Vision Pro at WWDC last year, the Persona feature was one of the least impressive aspects of the demo. It was impressive at first glance, but once I started looking more closely, it was clear that it was an artificially generated video. This was especially noticeable around the person’s mouth.

I’m sure Apple has made quite a bit of progress on the development of the Persona feature since WWDC last year. Still, it’s telling that the feature will be considered a “beta” at launch.

This presumably means that Apple believes the first iteration of the Persona feature isn’t quite as reliable and impressive as it had hoped. It also gives users a heads-up that the feature might have some bugs and quirks at first.

