iOS 17.3 with Stolen Device Protection, new wallpaper, and more coming next week

Alongside its announcement of the new 2024 Black Unity Collection, Apple today has also confirmed that iOS 17.3 and iPadOS 17.3 will be released to the general public next week. As a refresher, iOS 17.3 includes the new Stolen Device Protection feature as well as Apple Music collaborative playlists.

As we reported earlier this morning, the new Black Unity Collection consists of a new Apple Watch Sport Band alongside wallpapers for iPhone and iPad. Apple says that the wallpapers will be available next week and will require iOS 17.3 or iPadOS 17.3.

Apple says:

The new Unity Bloom iPhone and iPad wallpaper for the Lock Screen will be also be available next week, and requires iPhone Xs or later running iOS 17.3 and iPad (6th generation and later), iPad mini (5th generation and later), iPad Air (3rd generation and later), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation and later), 10.5-inch iPad Pro, and 11-inch iPad Pro (1st generation and later) running iPadOS 17.3.

There’s no word on an exact release date, but the Apple Watch Black Unity Sport Band will launch on January 23. With that in mind, I’d expect iOS 17.3 to be released on January 22 or January 23.

For a complete recap of what's new in iOS 17.3, check out our full guide.

