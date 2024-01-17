New AirPods 3 firmware just dropped

AirPods firmware updates. Where do they come from? What do they do? We don’t need the answers to those questions to tell you that updated AirPods 3 firmware was just released.

The newly pushed AirPods (3rd generation) firmware is labeled with build version 6A321. That’s up from build version 6A317, the firmware currently listed as most current on Apple’s AirPods firmware page.

AirPods firmware release notes usually say the same thing: Bug fixes and other improvements. There’s no reason to think this AirPods 3 firmware update will be any different.

However, AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C will have a unique feature when paired with Apple Vision Pro: lossless audio playback. The Lightning charging version just won’t cut it (because of actual hardware differences). Apple’s first spatial computer is up for pre-order in the US on Friday, and hardware hits stores on February 2. No other wireless headphones will support lossless.

For now, these are the current firmware versions for each AirPods model:

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case (USB-C): 6B34

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case (Lightning): 6B34

AirPods Pro (1st generation): 6A300

AirPods (3rd generation): 6A321

AirPods (2nd generation): 6A300

AirPods Max: 6A300

AirPods (1st generation): 6.8.8

Pre-release firmware for other AirPods hardware has already been seeded to developers.

Apple explains how to update AirPods firmware by charging while on Wi-Fi:

To use your iPhone or iPad to check that your AirPods are up to date, make sure that you have the latest version of iOS or iPadOS. Go to Settings > Bluetooth, then tap the Info button i next to the name of your AirPods. Scroll down to the About section to find the firmware version. To use your Mac to check that your AirPods are up to date, make sure that you have the latest version of macOS. Press and hold the Option key while choosing Apple menu  > System Information. Click Bluetooth, then look under your AirPods for the firmware version. With macOS Ventura or later, you can also choose Apple menu  > System Settings, click Bluetooth, then click the Info button i next to the name of your AirPods.