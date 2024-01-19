PSA: Here’s what to expect if you buy Vision Pro but don’t live in the United States

While Apple Vision Pro is only available in the United States right now, some international buyers have already placed orders using various workarounds.

Apple has now confirmed more details about what international users can expect if they buy Vision Pro in the United States and then try to use it abroad.

Apple confirmed the following details to 9to5Mac:

Zeiss only accepts vision prescriptions written by U.S. eye care professionals. Zeiss will only ship to U.S. addresses.

Some content, apps, and features might be unavailable outside of the United States due to licensing restrictions.

Vision Pro only supports English (U.S.) for language and typing.

Vision Pro only supports English for Siri and Dictation.

Apple Music and Apple TV app purchases require an Apple ID with the region set to the United States.

The App Store for visionOS requires an Apple ID with the region set to the United States.

Apple Support for Vision Pro is only available in the United States.

So there you have it. If you don’t live in the United States but want to order a Vision Pro anyway, be sure to keep those things in mind.

For United States buyers traveling internationally, Apple says the Vision Pro experience will remain consistent. There’s also a built-in Travel mode that adapts Vision Pro to stabilize the experience while on an airplane.