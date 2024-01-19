We’re rounding out the work week with a fresh batch of today’s best Apple deals – all of which come headlined by Apple’s official iPhone 15 silicone cases starting from $21. You can also save $200 on Apple’s latest 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro at $1,399, while the recent Beats Studio Buds+ drop to $130. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s official iPhone 15 silicone cases start from $21

Amazon is now marking down a collection of the latest iPhone 15 series silicone MagSafe cases. The Apple best deals this time around are putting the iPhone 15 cases right in the spotlight, although you’ll also find some solid offers on iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, as well as the 15 Plus. But back to the iPhone 15 Silicone cases, these start from $21. That’s down from the usual $49 price tag that each and every one of the cases normally sell for and beats our previous mention by $2 in order to mark a new all-time low. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Head below for a full breakdown of the deals.

Apple’s official silicone cases are easily the company’s best first-party covers these days, delivering the same premium look and feel we’ve come to expect over the years. The savings today apply to quite a few different colors, each of which arrives with the expected soft-touch and grippy finish in tow. You’ll also find built-in magnets for taking full advantage of MagSafe charging, to go alongside a raised lip around the front and camera module for keeping your device scratch-free.

Beats Studio Buds+ drop to $130

Amazon now offers the Beats Studio Buds+ for $129.99 shipped in the more recent Cosmic Silver colorway. It normally would set you back $170, and now knocks $40 off in order to mark the second-best price to date. This is within $10 of the all-time low from over a month ago and only the second time it has dropped this low. Other styles are also on sale for $150.

Beats Studio Buds+ just launched back in May and arrive as the latest listening experience from Beats. Notable features include improved ANC and transparency modes, which are complemented by upgraded microphones and the slick designed build. There’s 36 hours of listening for good measure, and everything else you can read about in our hands-on review.

Apple’s latest 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro starts at $1,399

Amazon has the second-best price on Apple’s latest 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro. The entry-level configuration with 512GB of storage and 8GB of RAM now sells for $1,399 shipped for the new Silver style. That’s down from the usual $1,599 price tag and marking only the third chance to save since being released back in November. Today’s deal comes within $1 of the Amazon all-time low at $199 off, and has only been beaten once before. We also just took a hands-on look at how the new Space Black package from Apple stacks up. Head below the fold for more.

Apple is back with its latest MacBook Pros, refreshing the same physical form-factors with improved performance. You’ll find a familiar and best-in-class Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion 120Hz refresh rates and P3 wide color gamut support, but this time there’s extra brightness that climbs up to 1,600 nits. Then there’s the new M3 chip this time around, which marks the company’s first 3nm processor so far.

It has an 8-core CPU at the base, and comes backed by a 10-core GPU with its companion 16-core Neural Engine, all of which combines to offer Apple’s best performance yet from a mobile chip. Otherwise, there’s still Thunderbolt ports, an 8K HDMI output, and SD card slot.

Spigen ArcField 2-in-1 MagSafe charger hits $40

If you’re looking for a simple and affordable MagSafe stand and aren’t overly concerned with the higher-end 15W models, today’s deal on Spigen’s ArcField Dual charging station is worth a look. The brand’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its ArcField 2-in-1 MagFit Charging Stand for $40. Regularly $50, this is a solid 20% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find.

Designed to bring a relatively affordable and reliable MagSafe charging stand to your setup, it has preformed flawlessly for me ever since I went hands-on with it back in November. There’s a 7.5W floating MagSafe charging pad for iPhone 12 through 15 as well as a wireless charging base for AirPods, other earbuds cases, or a second handset.

Onvis Matter Smart Plugs start from just $12 each

Amazon is offering the Onvis Smart Plug with Matter for $14. Down from a $20 price tag, we’ve seen few discounts for this smart home upgrade since its release only a few months ago and now its kicking off the new year at the all-time lowest price we have tracked. This is one of the more affordable smart plug devices with Thread and Matter support currently on the market, giving you an ideal opportunity to upgrade your home further into the twenty-first century. Its compact design ensures that only one standard AC plug on your outlets is used, and it even offers hands-free voice control when integrated with Siri, Alexa, or Google Assistant. Plus, there are bundles from $12 each.

