Vision Pro supports AirPlay mirroring to iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and more

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Jan 19 2024 - 9:10 am PT
17 Comments
Apple Vision Pro

Apple has confirmed more details about Vision Pro’s support for AirPlay. According to the company, Vision Pro supports up to 1080p AirPlay for mirroring your view in Apple Vision Pro to any AirPlay‑enabled device.

Apple says:

Up to 1080p AirPlay for mirroring your view in Apple Vision Pro to any AirPlay‑enabled device, including iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV (2nd generation or later), or AirPlay‑enabled smart TV.

Apple added a new “AirPlay Receiver” feature to iPhone and iPad as part of iOS 17.2. Apple says this feature lets you stream or share content from Apple Vision Pro to your iPhone.

The ability to AirPlay content from Vision Pro to other devices will be useful for people showing off different features to people around them who aren’t wearing Vision Pro itself.

