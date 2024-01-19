Apple reveals Vision Pro’s weight for the first time: Here’s how it compares

For the first time, Apple has revealed how much Vision Pro weighs. According to the company, Vision Pro weighs between 21.2 and 22.9 ounces (600 to 650 grams). Apple has also confirmed that the Vision Pro’s standalone battery weighs 353 grams.

That variation in weight is due to the Light Seal and head band configuration, Apple says.

Here’s how Vision Pro’s weight stacks up to some of the other headsets on the market:

Device Weight (ounces) Weight (grams) Apple Vision Pro 21.2 and 22.9 ounces 600 to 650 grams Meta Quest Pro 25.5 ounces 722 grams Meta Quest 3 18.2 ounces 515 grams Meta Quest 2 17.7 ounces 503 grams Valve Index 28.6 ounces 810 grams PlayStation VR2 19.7 ounces 560 grams

As you can see, the Vision Pro is certainly heavier than other headsets on the market, with the exception of the Meta Quest Pro. But it’s also important to remember that, other than the Vavle Index, these other headsets have their batteries built-in, while Vision Pro relies on an external battery pack.

With that in mind, Vision Pro is actually lighter than the other major headset without an integrated battery.

Here’s what I wrote about Vision Pro’s weight and comfort after my most recent hands-on experience:

Is Vision Pro heavy? Yes, absolutely. It feels heavy in your hands when you pick it up, and it feels heavy when it’s attached to your face, at least at first. In my experience, I noticed the weight at the very start of my demo, but it gradually faded away as I got used to it over the course of the 30-minute demo. I didn’t find myself as affected by Vision Pro’s weight as other people who experienced the same demo. Maybe it’s because I’m used to wearing AirPods Max for multiple hours every day, or maybe it’s because I have a big head. Who’s to say?

Apple Vision Pro is available to pre-order today in the United States, with the first orders arriving to Apple Stores and customers on February 2.

