Death Stranding Director’s Cut launching for iPhone 15 Pro and Mac on January 30

Jan 23 2024
We’ve seen console games make their way to iPhone 15 Pro and Mac recently like Resident Evil 4. Now another acclaimed title is arriving for Apple users. Death Stranding Director’s Cut is slated for a January 30 launch on Apple Silicon Macs and iPhone 15 Pro.

The special edition of Death Stranding originally launched in 2021 on PS5 and in 2022 for PC. Now the highly popular Director’s Cut from celebrated game creator Hideo Kojima is fine-tuned for the A17 Pro chip in iPhone 15 Pro as well as M-series Macs.

Publisher 505 Games says Death Stranding Director’s Cut for Mac “makes full use of Metal 3 features like MetalFX Upscaling, allowing for unbeatable graphical fidelity and amazing performance.”

It also features high frame rate support, photo mode, and “cross-over content from Valve Corporation’s HALF-LIFE series and CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077.”

As a self-proclaimed “die hard Apple fan,” Kojima shared at WWDC 2023 that it was a dream to bring his games to Mac.

With a normal price of $39.99, an iPhone/Mac launch promo sees the game available for $19.99. You can pre-order from the App Store now.

Note: even though the App Store listing says “expected Jan 31, 2024,” 505 Games says the launch will be on January 30.

Are you excited for Death Stranding Director’s Cut? Share your thoughts in the comments! And check out Hideo Kojima’s WWDC announcement:

Top image via 505 Games

