First Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro leaks look more iPhone than anything else

As our colleagues over at 9to5Google have been covering all week, the first Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro renders have emerged. Looking at these images from an Apple user’s perspective, the resemblance to the iPhone is hard to ignore … with the exception of the differing camera bump designs.

I’ll send you over to 9to5Google for the full lowdown on what to expect from the Pixel 9 (above) and Pixel 9 Pro (below). Still, just a cursory glance at these renders, which come from @OnLeaks, MySmartPrice, and 91Mobiles, make it clear where Google got its design inspiration from this year.

While Android manufacturers have used the iPhone design as inspiration for years, Google’s Pixel phones have always taken a different approach. Google’s design language has largely centered around curved edges and softer materials. Since the introduction of the iPhone 12, meanwhile, Apple has used a boxier design language and varying combinations of aluminum, stainless steel, and titanium.

The flat edges and material finishes of the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, combined with small touches like the antenna bands, draw a clear resemblance to the iPhone 12 through iPhone 15 design language. It’s also similar to the latest Samsung S24 designs. The most obvious difference, of course, is the “camera bar” on the back of the Pixel 9 devices. While Apple opts for a square camera bump, Google opts for a horizontal camera bar instead.

What do you make of these Google Pixel 9 and Google Pixel 9 Pro renders? Are the design similarities to the iPhone 15 just a coincidence? Let us know down in the comments.

