 Skip to main content

Apple says third-party app marketplace creators must have €1,000,000 ‘letter of credit’

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Jan 25 2024 - 10:51 am PT
6 Comments
app store prices

Apple today officially announced support for third-party app stores in the European Union, as part of iOS 17.4. In a document on its website, Apple says that anyone looking to develop an alternative app marketplace will have to provide evidence that it can financially “guarantee support for developers and customers.”

Apple says:

In order to establish adequate financial means to guarantee support for developers and customers, marketplace developers must provide Apple a stand-by letter of credit from an A-rated (or equivalent by S&P, Fitch, or Moody’s) financial Institution of €1,000,000 prior to receiving the entitlement. It will need to be auto-renewed on a yearly basis.

Apple says that marketplace developers will need to pay the €0.50 Core Technology Fee for each first annual installation of their marketplace app. This “letter of credit” will help prove to Apple that the marketplace developer as the financial means to support making that payment.

Marketplace developers, unlike developers of traditional apps, will be required to pay the Core Technology Fee immediately. There is no allocation of 1 million free installations for Marketplace developers like there is other developers.

More

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

News

Author

Avatar for Chance Miller Chance Miller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com