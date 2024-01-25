 Skip to main content

Fortnite coming back to iOS (in the EU) through new ‘Epic Store’

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Jan 25 2024 - 1:16 pm PT
9 Comments
Epic Games Apple Tim Cook

Fortnite is coming back to the iPhone … for people who live in the European Union. Following Apple’s announcement that it will open the iPhone to third-party app stores in the EU, Epic Games has announced that Fortnite “will return to iOS in Europe in 2024.”

The announcement from Epic Games comes after Epic CEO Tim Sweeney slammed Apple’s announcements as “an anticompetitive scheme rife with junk fees.” Apparently, the policies aren’t bad enough for Epic to continue blocking iPhone users from downloading Fortnite.

In a post on social media, Epic Games says that it will operate an “Epic Store” on the iPhone starting this year. This is made possible by Apple opening the iPhone up to third-party app marketplaces in the European Union with iOS 17.4. Epic says that Fortnite will be available to download on iPhone through the Epic Store.

“Fortnite will return to iOS in Europe in 2024, distributed by the upcoming Epic Games Store for iOS. Stay tuned for details as we figure out the regulatory timeline,” Epic says. “We’ll continue to argue to the courts and regulators that Apple is breaking the law.”

Fortnite was removed from the App Store in August 2023 after Epic Games violated Apple’s App Store guidelines by adding a direct payment option. Apple and Epic were then engaged in a multi-year court battle, which is still being contested today.

You can read more about today’s announcements from Apple at the links below.

