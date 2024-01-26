 Skip to main content

Watch Austin Butler’s new TV show: Masters of the Air streaming now

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Jan 26 2024 - 3:16 pm PT
1 Comment
Austin Butler in Masters of the Air

Apple TV+ today launched its new big-budget limited series, Masters of the Air, a long-awaited installment in the Band of Brothers and The Pacific franchise. Based on the book of the same name, Masters of the Air follows the 100th Bomb Group as they take on treacherous air raids, in broad daylight.

Executive produced by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks, the show’s star-studded cast list includes Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Barry Keoghan, Ncuti Gatwa and more …

Austin Butler plays Major Gale Cleven, nicknamed “Buck”. The series is centered on the experiences of his and fellow pilot Major John Egan, “Bucky”, played by Callum Turner.

However, the vast scope of the show entails a huge laundry list of additional high-profile cast members, including Anthony Boyle, Barry Keoghan, Raff Law, Ncuti Gatwa, and many more.

Human drama of airborne warfare is realized in the series with epic battles and missions in the sky, as well as on-the-ground action. Airmen face the terrors of war on a gruelling schedule, and most of the 100th Bomb Group do not survive. Some of the men end up at prisoner war of camps, giving insight into another area of World War II.

The show has been in the works for more than a decade, with writer John Orloff originally developing the script for HBO. As the estimated production budget ballooned, HBO exited and Apple picked up the series.

Principal photography began in 2021, albeit COVID and other factors delayed the production and post-production periods. It is rumored to have cost in the region of $300 million to make.

The first two episodes of the series are streaming right now on Apple TV+. The remainder of the season will roll out weekly, with a new episode each Friday through March 15. There are nine episodes in total.

If you are getting an Apple TV+ subscription for the first time to check out this series, you may also be interested in the Apple original film Greyhound, starring Tom Hanks.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple TV

Apple TV

Apple TV is Apple's streaming device that access…

Author

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo Benjamin Mayo

Benjamin develops iOS apps professionally and covers Apple news and rumors for 9to5Mac. Listen to Benjamin, every week, on the Happy Hour podcast. Check out his personal blog. Message Benjamin over email or Twitter.

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.

iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.