The highly-anticipated limited series Masters of the Air is streaming now on Apple TV+, the follow-up in the Band of Brothers and The Pacific series on World War II. Based on the book of the same name, the nine part series stars Austin Butler and Callum Turner in the lead pilot roles. Here’s how to watch.

Executive produced by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks, Masters of the Air follows the 100th Bomb Group as they take on perilous daylight raid missions as part of the World War II campaign. The series shows the physical and mental toll on the airmen, not least the huge loss of life. The show is based on a non-fiction book by Don Miller.

Austin Butler stars as Major Gale Cleven, “Buck”, and Callum Turner plays Major John Egan, “Bucky”. Although the story of the series primarily revolves around these two perspectives, the scale of the show — and its cast list — is immense. Anthony Boyle, Barry Keoghan, Ncuti Gatwa and many more appear in significant roles.

In addition to cockpit action at 25,000 feet, Masters of the Air portrays life as a prisoner of war, the terror of evacuating from an exploding plane, and so much more.

How to watch Masters of the Air

Masters of the Air is streaming exclusively on Apple TV+. A subscription is priced at $9.99 per month, although it is also part of the Apple One bundle and some phone carriers offer their own bundle deals. You can get a seven-day free trial for new accounts here. Access Apple TV+ content through the Apple TV app.

Despite the name, you don’t necessarily need an Apple device to watch Apple originals. You can get the Apple TV app on various platforms including Amazon Fire Stick, Roku, smart TVs, PlayStation, Xbox and more. Android and PC users can also watch in a web browser at tv.apple.com.

Masters of the Air is releasing weekly. Today, January 26, Apple is dropping the two episode premiere which you can stream now. The remaining seven episodes roll out weekly, with one new episode each Friday through March 15. So, if you want to binge all in one go, wait until then.

With Apple TV+, you can access the entire catalog of Apple original TV shows and movies. That includes Tom Hanks’ other war project, Greyhound.

Also streaming soon is drama series The New Look, docuseries The Dynasty: New England Patriots and more. See everything available on the service here.