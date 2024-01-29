Apple Music and iTunes Store are down, Apple confirms [U]

Update: Apple says iTunes and Apple Music are back online, but AppleCare on Device purchasing is offline . All resolved now.

Apple Music may be experiencing an outage for some users. Both Downdetector and reports on X point to an ongoing disruption for music streaming service.

While it’s not common that Apple Music is hit with an outage, the service did go down similarly last week. Apple Fitness+ may also be experiencing a service disruption. Experiencing the outage yourself? Let us know in the comments. We’ll update our coverage as the situation develops.

Apple Music is down and I can hear my own thoughts! pic.twitter.com/BIduDYNdxC — Mitch Gerads (@MitchGerads) January 29, 2024

When Apple music is down so I feel like an all-time bum listening to Amazon music with ads pic.twitter.com/mW83t7Q24D — Dusty (@Dustybuns77) January 29, 2024

Wow Apple Music is down, i feel betrayed — Liz 🪷 (@_lizmr) January 29, 2024

Not me having to use Spotify because Apple Music is down 🙄 — كيلين (@KayLator) January 29, 2024

Apple Music is down



Do I have to talk to my family now?! — Chris Fonseka (@XmasRights) January 29, 2024

me in the car the last 5 mins trying to play the music before realizing apple music was down pic.twitter.com/98nQwR3Ns8 — mario c 🤞 (@mariointhecut) January 29, 2024