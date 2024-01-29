Apple Music and iTunes Store are down, Apple confirms [U]

Update: Apple says iTunes and Apple Music are back online,
but AppleCare on Device purchasing is offline. All resolved now.
Apple Music may be experiencing an outage for some users. Both Downdetector and reports on X point to an ongoing disruption for music streaming service.
While it’s not common that Apple Music is hit with an outage, the service did go down similarly last week. Apple Fitness+ may also be experiencing a service disruption. Experiencing the outage yourself? Let us know in the comments. We’ll update our coverage as the situation develops.
