PSA: The App Store, Apple Music, and more are currently down for many users

Chance Miller  | Jan 26 2024 - 4:08 pm PT
Apple settles lawsuit with developer who exposed multi-million dollar App Store scam

Update, 7:51pm ET: Apple has updated its System Status webpage to say that Apple Music, the App Store, and several other platforms are also experiencing outages.

If you’re having trouble accessing the App Store on your iPhone or iPad, you’re not alone. The App Store seems to be experiencing an outage, based on complaints from affected users on social media.

According to data compiled by Downdetector, App Store complaints started spiking around 6:30pm ET. Users on social media are reporting problems downloading new apps, as well as updating apps they already have installed.

App Store Connect, Apple’s platform that developers rely on to manage their apps, also appears to be down for many users right now.

As of right now, Apple hasn’t updated its System Status website to acknowledge this outage. It’s not immediately clear just how widespread the problems are. We’ll update this story if Apple shares more details.

In the meantime, are you having problems using the App Store tonight? Let us know down in the comments.

Chance Miller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

