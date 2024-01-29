All of Monday’s best Apple deals are starting off the work week with a clearance discount on Apple’s 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro. Including 16GB of memory, you can now lock-in a new low of $1,599 to go alongside a buy two save 15% sale on Anker’s new Qi2 chargers. Plus, Sony’s popular XM5 ANC headphones are also getting in on the savings today at $328. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro with 16GB of RAM hits $1,599

Headlining today’s best Apple deals, trusted authorized Apple retailer Expercom is now offering Apple’s 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro for $1,599 shipped. If you’re not sold on the newer M3 series, today’s price cut on the 16GB/1TB model offers a higher-end configuration for far less than its usual $2,199 price tag. This is $600 off and marking a new all-time low, beating our previous Black Friday mention by an extra $200 in the process. Apple’s now previous-generation MacBook Pro comes outfitted with the same form-factors as the newer models, centered around a 14-inch Liquid Retina display, M2 Pro processor, and everything else we cover below.

There’s up to 18-hour battery life and Wi-Fi 6E support to go alongside a newer 8K HDMI output and three Thunderbolt 4 ports. There of course remains the SDXC slot on the side, as well as all of the other adjustments you can read about in our launch coverage that also takes a deeper dive into the performance of the new M2 Pro chip. Late last year, I just personally upgraded to the M2 Pro MacBook Pro from an M1 Pro model, and have been surprised by how snappy the macOS experience is even compared to the previous-generation model.

Anker launches buy two save 15% sale on new Qi2 chargers

Anker today via its official Amazon storefront is now launching a buy two, save 15% sale on its collection of MagGo chargers. While tons of our favorite releases are making the cut, it really is the new Qi2 accessories that steal the spotlight. Three of these all-new debuts are on sale for the very first time when you buy any two of the chargers, power banks, and magnetic accessories on this landing page.

An essential release from the sale to cover has to be the new Anker MagGo 3-in-1 Qi2 Charging Station. It’s easily one of our favorites from the sale, and is a recent highlight from our hands-on review earlier in the month. I’ve been daily driving this as my nightstand’s charging setup, and adore just how compact it is. The usual $110 price tag is already a pretty affordable way to score 15W magnetic charging for iPhone 15, but now it drops down to $93.49 when bundled with any of the other chargers in the sale.

Sony XM5 ANC headphones come in three styles at $328

Amazon is now offering the latest Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones for $328. Available in all three colors, each of these headphones normally sell for $398. Today’s offer knocks $70 off that usual price tag and matches the second-best price to date. There was a short-lived New Year’s discount that had a single style at $28 less a month ago, but this is the first time in quite a bit since you’ve had the choice to score any of the different colorways. We break down just why this is one of the best discounts we’ve seen on a pair of ANC headphones below the fold.

Sony’s new XM5 headphones deliver some of the best active noise cancellation on the market as the brand’s latest flagship listening experience. This time around there’s a completely refreshed design that now arrives with 30-hour battery life to go alongside the new Integrated Processor V1 for improved playback. That new exterior is comprised of soft fit leather with a lightweight build rounding out the package alongside multipoint Bluetooth connectivity.

